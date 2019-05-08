The Auburn Walmart is on the verge of getting in the online-groceries-to-go game.

The store at 100 Mount Auburn Ave. pulled a city permit last month for a $168,000 project for “interior and exterior online grocery pickup alterations.”

A spokeswoman said the service, which allows customers to fill their online cart and schedule a time for pickup, will be offered beginning in the fall.

This story was originally published in The Buzz: KFC/Taco Bell makeover, groceries-to-go coming to Auburn Walmart. Have a Buzzable tip? Contact staff writer Kathryn Skelton at 207-689-2844 or [email protected]

< Previous

Next >

filed under: