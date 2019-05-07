MECHANIC FALLS — A wet spring is to blame for why use of Coleman Baseball Field is being limited, according to town officials.

Recreation Committee Chairman Justin Starbird and Recreation Committee member Jay Bryant told town councilors Monday night the weather has much to do with why the field, for the time being, will be used for games but not for youth baseball practices.

The Recreation Committee recently faced criticism for its handling of the wet field, which Starbird said was “direct result” of the wet spring.

He said teams did not get onto the fields until April 22, and that the grass field had to be fixed before games could be resumed.

Starbird said practices were postponed “so that the field is able to completely dry out.”

Bryant said rain from last fall and the quick, cold start of winter hampered the usual autumn field maintenance, and the heavy rains this spring also delayed work.

Starbird and Bryant said practices on the Coleman Field could probably begin in about a week.

In other matters, the Town Council approved the purchase of a field groomer for the ball fields. Bryant said the groomer’s $36,800 price would pay for itself in less than 10 years.

The council also approved Public Works expenditures totaling $139,895, for a 2020 Morrison dump truck with a Viking plow attachment.

Councilors approved extending the transfer station hours from mid-May until the end of September. The transfer station will be open from noon to 6 p.m. on Thursdays. It is now open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, 8 a.m to 1 p.m. on Sundays and noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays.

The council also hired Halsey Coop as Summer Camp Recreation Director.

Several people have submitted nomination papers for the June 11 town elections:

• Town Council (one seat open): Tarsha Downing, John Emery II and Raymond Lavoie.

• Sanitary District: (two seats open): Michael Baird and Gary Purington.

• RSU16 School Committee (two seats open): Mary Martin.

