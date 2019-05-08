DIXFIELD — Dirigo’s Chandler Redmond hit a two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Dirigo a 5-4 walk-off baseball win over Hall-Dale on Wednesday.

The loss is the Bulldogs’ (4-1) first of the season.

Redmond capped-off a four-run seventh inning. Pinch runner Curtis Errington scored the winning run.

Hall-Dale’s Alec Byron took the loss as the third of four pitchers on the night, while Sam Holmes earned the win for Dirigo (4-2).

Edward Little 5, Mt. Ararat 3

BRUNSWICK — Senior pitcher Ben Cassidy had three singles and drove in three runs as Edward Little held on for a 5-3 triumph over Mt. Ararat in baseball action Wednesday.

The Red Eddies (6-3) took an early 3-0 lead in the first inning on two of Cassidy’s three RBIs. Junior second baseman Jake Arel scored twice in the game for Edward Little.

The Eagles (6-3) attempted a rally in the bottom of the seventh with a pair of runs, but came up short. Senior pitcher Austin Damon provided a double for Mt. Ararat in the losing effort.

Greely 10, Poland 0, 6 innings

CUMBERLAND — Brady Nolin had a pair of hits, including a two-out, two-run double to highlight a four-run third inning as the Rangers (5-1) shut out the Knights (1-6).

William Lyden had a two-run double to pace a four-run fifth for Greely.

Starter Jacob Whiting went five scoreless innings, allowing a pair of singles, fanning six and walking three.

Monmouth 21, Boothbay 6, 5 innings

BOOTHBAY — Monmouth broke the game open with nine runs in the top of the fourth inning to take the Mountain Valley Conference baseball win Wednesday.

Thomas Neal hit a pair of doubles for Monmouth (5-1). Hatden Fletcher, Cameron Armstrong and Trevor Flanagan also had multiple-hit games for the Mustangs.

Hunter Crocker had two hits for Boothbay (2-6).

Lisbon 15, Bridgeway 0, 5 innings

LISBON — D.J. Douglass had two hits and three RBIs to lead Lisbon to a 15-0 conquest over Bridgeway in five innings of baseball action Wednesday.

The Greyhounds (6-0) poured on the offense with 12 runs in the home half of the fourth inning. Noah Austin and Neil Larochelle contributed two hits apiece.

Seth Westcott went 2-for-2 with a single and a double for Bridgeway in the losing effort.

SOFTBALL

Edward Little 7, Mt. Ararat 1

TOPSHAM — Alexis Downs plated a pair of first-inning runs as Edward Little rolled to a 7-1 victory over Mt. Ararat in softball action Wednesday.

Downs led off the third inning with a double and scored on an RBI single by Chantel Ouellette to put the Red Eddies (4-4) up 3-0.

Bre Hunter led off the home half of the fourth inning for the Eagles (0-9). She scored on an RBI double by Bella West for the only Mt. Ararat run.

Gray-New Gloucester 5, Lake Region 3

NAPLES — Madison Pelletier and Chelsea Davis had key hits as the Patriots (3-3) scored three runs in the top of the seventh to rally past the Lakers (5-3).

Gray-New Gloucester took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but Lake Region answered with a run in the third and took the lead with a pair of runs in the fifth, courtesy of RBI singles from Maddie Rock and Haley Fernald.

Greely 3, Poland 2

CUMBERLAND — Taylor LaFlamme’s RBI single to right in the fifth drove in Courtney Rog for the tying run, Anna Smith followed with a single to plate Sawyer Dusch, and the Rangers (1-6) outlasted the Knights (4-3).

Karley O’Leary started the scoring for Poland with a two-run double in the second. Kailyn Eskuri and Ally Gagne each had two hits for the Knights.

Hall-Dale 15, Dirigo 2

DIXFIELD — Isabella Marino hit a pair of two-run home runs to lead the Bulldogs to the MVC win Wednesday.

Marino had three hits, while Grace Begin added two triples for Hall-Dale (5-1). Emma Soule had a double and a triple, and Iris Ireland had a pair of hits as well.

Sarah Benner struck out four for Hall-Dale.

Monmouth 10, Carrabec 0

MONMOUTH — Jordan Gowell and Mariah Herr had two hits apiece to lead the Mustangs to the MVC softball win.

Taylor Truman added a double for Monmouth (5-1), while Herr got the win in the circle.

The Cobras fall to 1-5.

Oak Hill 8, Telstar 3

WALES — Molly Flaherty had two singles and two RBIs to spark the Raiders to the MVC win.

Julia Noel added three singles for Oak Hill (6-0), while Mahala Smith and Abigail Nadeau each had two singles and an RBI.

Macie Hallett had two singles for Telstar (3-2).

Winthrop 16, Mt. Abram 0, 5 innings

WINTHROP — Hannah Caprara drove in four runs and Maddie Perkins knocked in three as Winthrop dispatched Mt. Abram 16-0 in five runs in MVC softball play Wednesday.

Caprara had a team-high three hits, including a triple. Perkins had a double and a single, and Lydia Rice tripled and singled.

The Ramblers (3-2) finished with 16 hits and held the Roadrunners (1-6) to two.

Wiscasset 15, Mountain Valley 13

RUMFORD — Wiscasset scored in bunches in the middle innings to outlast Mountain Valley 15-13 on Wednesday.

Sydnie Thayer of Wiscasset (1-6) pitched a complete game and earned the win on the mound while also adding two hits of her own.

The Falcons (0-5) committed nine errors. Mountain Valley’s Courtney Carrier took the loss.

BOYS LACROSSE

Mt. Blue 16, Winslow 7

WATERVILLE — Junior attackman Evan Stone scored five unanswered goals in the first quarter and finished the game with 10 tallies as Mt. Blue soared past Winslow 16-7 in boys lacrosse action Wednesday.

The Cougars (2-3) were solid on offense throughout. Sophomore attackman Keegan Roberts contributed four goals in the second half.

Goalie Sean Rooney closed the game in net and stood tall for the Black Raiders, making 11 saves in the losing effort.

Windham 17, Edward Little 1

AUBURN — Thomas Lekousi, Liam McCusker and Tyler Woolston each had four goals as Windham bolted to a 17-1 victory over Edward Little in boys lacrosse action Wednesday.

The Ealges (5-0) utilized good ball movement and exploited weaknesses in the defense to secure a 10-0 halftime lead.

The Red Eddies (1-4) fought aggressively, but were outmatched. Tyler Smith netted the lone goal for Edward Little.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Lewiston 14, Mt. Ararat 0

LEWISTON — Goalie Cece Racine recorded a shutout as Lewiston clobbered Mt. Ararat 14-0 in girls lacrosse action Wednesday.

The Blue Devils (4-2) jumped out to a 10-0 halftime lead. Christine Chasse and Erin Lachance netted three goals apiece for Lewiston.

Goalie Amanda Pickens faced 28 shots and fended off 11 for the Eagles (1-5) in the losing effort.

Morse 14, Edward Little 5

AUBURB — Maddie McDonough scored four goals, Emily Belanger and Nikki Brazee each had three, and the Shipbuilders (4-3) defeated the Red Eddies (1-3).

Morse led 5-3 at halftime, and pulled away after the intermission, holding Edward Little scoreless the first 17:42 of the second half.

Megan Steele had four goals for Edward Little.

Oxford Hills 16, Cony 9

AUGUSTA — Kami Lambert had five goals and two assists but it was not enough for the Rams against the Class A Vikings on Wednesday.

Sierra Clark, Faith Leathers-Pouliot, Cammie Osbourne and Abbie Doiron had a goal apiece for Cony (3-2). Sarah Cook-Wheeler made 17 saves.

Maggie Hartnett scored four goals for Oxford Hills (3-1), while Megan Letourneau, Jade Smedberg and Cecilia Dietrich had three apiece. Tiana James made 10 saves.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: