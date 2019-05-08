FARMINGTON — The principal of the Strong Elementary School is accused of driving drunk Friday night in Farmington after police noticed a defective headlight and stopped the vehicle she was driving on Perham Street.

Officer Brandon Sholan arrested Brenda Sue Dwiggins, 61, of Farmington on a misdemeanor charge of operating under the influence.

Sholan observed the defective headlight on High Street but by the time he turned the cruiser around the vehicle was on Perham Street, near the Quebec Street intersection, according to Sholan’s report, Bonnie Pomeroy, secretary for the Farmington Police Department, said.

He did a standard interview with the driver and became suspicious alcohol was involved, she said. He conducted a field sobriety test and it resulted in Dwiggins being arrested, she said.

Dwiggins was cooperative throughout the process, Pomeroy said.

She was taken to the Franklin County Detention Center. She was released to another person later in the evening on $150 cash bail. She is scheduled to appear June 18 at a Farmington Court.

“I have verbally, and in writing, apologized to my community, school board, superintendent, and colleagues for this situation,” Dwiggins wrote in an email Wednesday when reached.

A conviction on an OUI charge carries a maximum penalty of 364 days in jail and a $2,000 fine.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: