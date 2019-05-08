A worker dismantles the metal barn damaged by fire last July at Wallingford’s Fruit House. A new, wooden barn is expected to go up in the next month or so. Photo courtesy Wallingford’s Fruit HouseAuburn also issued a permit for a new $100,000 steeple rebuilding project for the West Auburn Congregational Church on West Auburn Road and a permit to demolish the metal barn damaged by fire at Wallingford’s Fruit House last July.

Manager Peter Ricker said Tuesday a new wooden barn will go up in its place, hopefully in the next month.

The barn had been a bit of a catch-all, with space for Ricker’s hard cider tasting and a large apple cooler.

Wallingford’s Fruit House plans to open for the season June 1, and the tasting room will open in the summer, he said.

