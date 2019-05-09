FARMINGDALE — Noah Austin homered and Lucas Francis went the distance on the mound, and Lisbon remained undefeated by beating Hall-Dale 11-2 in a key Mountain Valley Conference baseball matchup Thursday.

Hunter Brissette, Neil LaRochelle and Levi Levesque added doubles for Lisbon (7-0).

Austin Stebbins doubled and drove in both runs for the Bulldogs (4-2), while Akira Warren doubled and Alec Byron had two hits.

Edward Little 10, Brunswick 0, 6 innings

AUBURN — Ethan Brown pitched a gem and Edward Little cruised to a 10-0 six-inning baseball win over Brunswick on Thursday.

Throwing only 46 pitches, Ethan Brown notched a shutout in six innings on the mound. He also had a double at the plate.

The Red Eddies (7-3) scored eight runs in the first inning and never looked back, allowing just one hit by the Dragons (3-6).

Mountain Valley 13, Carrabec/Madison 0

MADISON — Garrett Garbarini and Ethan Laubauskas combined to throw a no-hitter Thursday against Madison/Carrabec in a 13-0 MVC baseball win.

Garbarini handled the first six innings, and Laubauskas, who also had two hits, entered the game and pitched the seventh inning. Will Bean added two doubles and Cam Godbois had three hits and batted in three runs for the Falcons (6-1).

Madison/Carrabec (0-6) committed three errors on the day and Eric Westcott took the loss on the mound.

SOFTBALL

Buckfield 14, Temple 2, 5 innings

WATERVILLE — Pitchers Cara Merrill and Julia Dow combined for a no-hitter in Buckfield’s 14-2 softball win over Temple on Thursday.

Hannah Shields hit a home run and a triple to lead the Bucks’ offense. Merrill also hit a triple and earned the win, pitching three scoreless innings. Buckfield (7-1) committed three errors that led to two Temple runs.

Dirigo 9, Carrabec 4

CARRABEC — Dirigo’s Ashley Perreault struck out six and also hit a single in a 9-4 softball win over Carrabec on Thursday.

Alexa Varnum hit a single and drove in three runs to lead the Cougars’ (2-4) offense.

Shayanne Holmes took the loss for Carrabec (1-6) but struck out 11 batters.

Edward Little 10, Brunswick 7

AUBURN — Madison Emmert hit a double and two singles, and the Red Eddies (5-4) twice broke a tie with Brunswick (2-7) on the way to a win at Auburn.

Alexis Downs and Anna LeBlanc also doubled for Edward Little, and Chantelle Ouellette earned the win.

Riley McAllaster hit a home run for the Dragons.

Madison 12, Mountain Valley 0

MADISON — Lauria LeBlanc went 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs and Lillian Levesque also drove in a pair as the Bulldogs rolled to the Mountain Valley Conference softball victory.

LeBlanc also started in the circle, striking out three in two innings.

Landyn Landry went 4 for 4 for the Bulldogs as well.

Poland 17, Freeport 5, 5 innings

POLAND — Kaylin O’Leary drove in six runs to lead the Knights (5-3) over the Falcons (5-4) in five innings Thursday.

Poland pulled away early, leading 11-1 after the second inning, and adding six runs in the fourth. Shelby LaFrinea, Emma Gagne and Chloe Tufts each had two hits.

Sarah Gray had two hits for Freeport.

Spruce Mountain 1, Winthrop 0

RUMFORD — Adelle Foss pitched a complete game one-hitter to shut out Winthrop 1-0 in MVC softball play Thursday.

Foss struck out 10 batters and walked only one in the win for Spruce Mountain (3-6), which scored the game’s lone run in the fifth inning.

Calley Baxter of Winthrop (3-3) struck out six in the loss.

Traip 11, St. Dom’s 4

KITTERY — Emma McGonigle went 3 for 3 and Madison Andrews tossed a complete game, striking out four, as the Rangers (2-7) downed the Saints (2-4) on Thursday.

Kate McPherson added three hits for Traip.

