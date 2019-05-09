AUBURN – Lauretta A. Morin, 78, of Lewiston passed away peacefully on May 7, 2019 at the Hospice House with her family by her side, following a brief illness. Born on Sept. 4, 1940, she was the daughter of Albert and Yvonne Champagne Dubois. She married Donald J. Morin on Aug. 30, 1958. She was educated in Lewiston and worked at Clark Shoe until she established her own home daycare where she was lovingly known as “Tante” by many children, until her retirement in 1998. Following her retirement, she and Don enjoyed being snowbirds for many years.

Lauretta enjoyed flower gardening, playing beano and cards, but mostly treasured spending time with her family. She was a member of Holy Family Church and enjoyed being a Eucharistic Minister for many years until her recent illness.

She is survived by her four children and their spouses: Terri and Norm Marcotte, Jackie and Karl Bonner, Andy and Pamela Morin and Irene and Lee Lacroix. She also leaves behind 10 grandchildren: Jason Marcotte and wife, Janet, Danielle Marcotte, Nicole Labonte and husband, Shawn, Heather Bonar and husband, Kenny, Allison Bouchard and husband, Shane, Cameron Morin and fiancée, Sarah, Samuel Morin and fiancée, Shania, Seth Lacroix and wife, Bonnie, Sara De Leon and husband, Joseph, Samson Lacroix and fiancée, Kaitlyn; as well as 10 great-grandchildren: Coleson, Blakeleigh, Bryce, Rowen, Anthony, Gracie, Raylan, Mya, Layla and JJ. She is also survived by a brother, Adrien Dubois and wife, Selia, a brother-in-law, Richard Morin and brother-in-law, Robert Morin and wife, Molly.

She was predeceased by her husband, Donald; sister, Rita Galipeau and brother, Lucien Dubois.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff who took wonderful care of her at CMMC and the Androscoggin Hospice House

A Mass of Christian Burial honoring Lauretta’s life will be celebrated 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at Holy Family Church. Committal prayers to immediately follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to visit Friday May 10, from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at the PINETTE DILLINGHAM & LYNCH FUNERAL HOME, 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston.

Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com

