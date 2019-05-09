LEWISTON — Police say an 81-year-old man’s body was found after a search Thursday.

James Flynn was last seen about 3 p.m. Wednesday riding his bike from his Michaud Avenue home — which is off outer Main Street. He was expected to be riding for an hour.

Police did not suspect foul play.

Flynn worked as an educator and later sold textbooks to public schools in New England.

He was well known as a songwriter for local country music artists. He was honored with the Founders Award by the Down East Country Music Association in 2005.

