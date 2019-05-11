CUMBERLAND — Lauren Merrill threw a no-hitter, struck out nine and had two singles and two RBI to lead Oxford Hills to a 13-0 six-inning softball victory over Greely on Saturday

Olivia Gallen and Haileigh Sawyer each contributed three singles, and Kiara McLeod had two singles for the Vikings (10-0).

Hannah Johnston made a great catch for Greely (1-8).

Fryeburg 15, Leavitt 2, 5 innings

FRYEBURG — Maddie Darling belted two home runs in the second inning and Morgan Fusco added another as the Raiders (6-2) scored 13 runs on the way to a five-inning win over Leavitt (2-6).

Fusco finished with three hits, three runs and three RBI, and Darling had four RBI.

Carrie Leavitt had two hits, including a home run, for the Hornets.

Hall-Dale 9, Monmouth 5

FARMINGDALE — The Hall-Dale softball team came out on top in a key Mountain Valley Conference matchup, beating Monmouth 9-5 on Saturday.

Grace Begin had a triple among three hits for the Bulldogs (7-1), who trailed 5-4 but took the lead for good with two runs in the fourth before adding three in the fifth.

Emma Soule (two hits), Lily Platt and KK Wills had doubles, and Iris Ireland added a pair of singles for Hall-Dale. Sarah Benner picked up the win in the circle.

Emma Johnson (two hits) and Haylee Langlois had doubles for the Mustangs (5-2), and Mariah Herr had a pair of singles.

Oak Hill 16, Mountain Valley 0, 5 innings

RUMFORD — Sadie Waterman had two doubles, a triple and a single to lead the Oak Hill Raiders to a 16-0 in five innings victory over Mountain Valley in a MVC softball contest.

Julia Noel had three hits, two singles and a double, while Abby Nadeau had a double and a single. Mahala Smith and Molly Flaherty had two singles apiece and Miranda Kramer doubled.

Flaherty when all five innings in the circle for the Raiders (7-0).

Courtney Carrier went the first four innings for the Falcons (0-7), while Karizma Chickering pitched the fifth inning.

BASEBALL

Fryeburg 3, Leavitt 2

FRYEBURG — Eddie Thurston’s two-run single in the third inning gave the Raiders (7-1) a 3-2 win over the Hornets (4-4).

Tucker Buzzell hit an RBI single earlier in the inning to make it 2-1.

Darin Hewitt and Austin Taylor scored on errors in the first and third innings to give Leavitt a 2-0 lead.

Hewitt struck out five.

Dawson Jones of Fryeburg allowed three hits with nine strikeouts.

Mountain Valley 10, Oak Hill 0, 5 innings

RUMFORD — Cam Godbois threw a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts and also had two doubles as Mountain Valley defeated Oak Hill 10-0 in five innings in a MVC baseball contest.

Godbois and Ethan Laubauskas each drove in two runs and Fischer Cormer had a double for the Falcons (7-1).

Isaac Morrissette had the only hit for the Raiders (4-4).

Oxford Hills 6, Greely 4, 8 innings

CUMBERLAND — Cam Slicer doubled home Jonny Pruett for the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, then came across on Rod Bean’s single to give Oxford Hills a 6-4 extra-inning baseball win over the Rangers on Saturday.

Greely (5-2) tied the game in the seventh when Jacob Whiting singled home Nick Butler. A perfect relay throw from Oxford Hills (10-0) shortstop Janek Luksza cut down the potential winning run at the plate on the play.

Poland 3, Yarmouth 1

POLAND — Adrien Melanson pitched a complete game on 65 pitches for Poland as the Knights defeated Yarmouth 3-1 in a WMC baseball contest Saturday.

Melanson also contributed a pair of hits to his own cause, and Freshman Hunter Gibson plated an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth with a two-out RBI double for the Knights.

For the Clippers (3-4), Jack Romono had two hits, including a double, and Jake Gautreau pitched well in the loss, going the distance for the Clippers. Jack McGrath had a double in the losing effort.

Traip 11, St. Dom’s 1, 5 innings

KITTERY — The Rangers (6-3) scored five times in the fourth inning then ended the game against the Saints (4-3) in the fifth on a solo home run by Bobby Lane.

Teddy Driscoll and Trevor Fournier each added a pair of hits for Traip.

Morse 5, Gray-New Gloucester 1

GRAY — Jackson Walker had two doubles as Morse defeated Gray-New Gloucester 5-1 in a baseball contest Saturday.

Asa Hodgdon, who went six innings, striking out five, helped his own cause with a double and finished the day with two hits.

Also recording two hits for the Shipbuilders were Brogan Shaw, Tom Warren and Isaak Fleming. Warren and Shaw each had RBI singles while Ty Knowlton had a RBI single.

Morse (6-4) turned three double plays in the game as Gray-New Gloucester stranded 11 runners.

Wyatt Kenney went the distance for the Patriots (2-7), striking out five in the loss.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Falmouth 10, Lewiston 0

FALMOUTH — Caitlyn Camelio recorded a hat trick to lead Falmouth to a 10-0 win in girls’ lacrosse Saturday against Lewiston.

Eva Clement and Kayla Sarazin each had two goals and an assist for the Yachtsmen (7-1). Emily Hamilton also scored twice and Allie Cunningham added a goal. Sydney Williams only needed to make four saves for the shutout.

Cecelia Racine made eight saves for Lewiston (4-3).

Portland 15, Edward Little 3

LEWISTON — Annika and Isabella Moore each scored four goals as the Bulldogs (4-2) rolled past the Eddies (1-4)

Chloe Kilbride added three goals for the Bulldogs.

Lydia Sterling scored twice and Megan Steele once for Edward Little.

