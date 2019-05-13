MACHIAS — Officials say two University of Maine at Machias students died when the motorcycle they were riding crashed into a car just hours after the campus held commencement exercises Sunday.

University officials identified the victims as Ashley Falanka, of Mount Chase in Penobscot County, and Michael Koski, of Spencer, New York. Neither was a graduating senior.

The 19-year-olds were riding a motorcycle that crashed into a car traveling in the opposite direction on Elm Street around 5 p.m. Sunday. Police said both students died at the scene. Police didn’t say who was driving the motorcycle. The driver of the car was transported to Down East Community Hospital with unknown injuries.

News Center Maine (WCSH/WLBZ) reported that Falanka was a psychology and community studies major, while Koski was a marine biology major.

Robert Dana, vice president of student life for the University of Maine, told the television station that the deaths devastated the university community.

“We’re a community. We’re grieving, but together we will be safer and sounder as we make our way through this horrible experience,” Dana said.

The deadly crash took place about three hours after the university’s 108th Commencement ceremony ended Sunday afternoon.

< Previous

Next >