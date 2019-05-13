AUBURN — Chase Martin doubled and later scored on a ground ball by Alex Avila in the 13th inning, giving Edward Little a 7-6 walk-off baseball win over Erskine Academy on Monday.

Ben Cassidy had six strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings of work to notch the win for the Red Eddies (8-3). Jacob Arel and Martin had doubles for Edward Little.

Nicholas Howard and Joseph Clark each doubled for the Eagles (6-5) in the losing effort.

Freeport 6, Poland 1

POLAND — The Falcons used their speed and timely hitting as Freeport swooped in for a 6-1 triumph over Poland in baseball action Monday.

The Falcons (8-2) collected six stolen bases, while Heath Cockburn and Troy Holt peppered a pair of hits each.

Bryce Bell led the Knights (2-8) with three hits, including a double, in the losing effort.

Gardiner 6, Leavitt 5

TURNER — Issac Gammon had a triple and a double to help lead the Tigers to the KVAC victory over the Hornets.

Andrew Kelley picked up the win and Casey Bourque got the save for Gardiner (3-6), which got two runs in the fourth to tie the game and then another in the sixth to go ahead for good. Bourque added a triple as one of his two hits, and Kyle Adams had three singles.

Leavitt falls to 3-6.

Hall-Dale 5, Mountain Valley 2

RUMFORD — Pitcher Akira Warren had three hits and drove in the winning run in the top of the seventh as Hall-Dale secured a 5-2 victory over Mountain Valley in baseball action Monday.

Warren pitched a complete game, scattering seven hits and striking out five for the Bulldogs (6-2).

Jacob Blanchard had two doubles for the Falcons (7-2). Cody Hemingway drove in both Mountain Valley runs with a two-run double in the second inning, tying the game at 2-2.

Maranacook 7, St. Dom’s 1

READFIELD — John Lauter took a no-hitter into the sixth inning to lead the Black Bears over the Saints on Monday.

Lauter, who finished with eight strikeouts, surrendered a single in the sixth.

Duncan Rogers doubled for Maranacook (8-1).

St. Dominic falls to 4-4.

Mt. Abram 4, Dirigo 2

DIXFIELD — Catcher Ethan Powell had a two-run single in the top of the seventh to firmly plant Mt. Abram in the lead in a 4-2 baseball victory over Dirigo on Monday.

The Roadrunners (3-4) received offensive support from Marty Kelley, who tripled and scored twice.

Dallas Berry reached four times for the Cougars (4-3). He doubled and had two stolen bases.

Oak Hill 9, Bridgeway 8

WALES — Caleb Treadwell and Reid Cote each had two hits as Oak Hill rallied with four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to stun Bridgeway (Madison/Carrabec) with a 9-8 baseball victory Monday.

Relief pitcher Casey Dion came on in the sixth inning and gave up just one hit in two innings on the mound to earn the victory for the Raiders (5-4).

Shortstop Caleb Valliere collected three hits, including a double for Oak Hill.

Justyn Stinson and Jacob Meader accounted for seven of the Bandits’ (0-7) 12 runs.

SOFTBALL

Buckfield 12, Valley 0, 5 innings

BUCKFIELD — Pitcher Cara Merrill allowed only three hits with 10 strikeouts and went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Buckfield to a 12-0 softball win in five innings over Valley on Monday.

The Bucks (9-1) nested seven runs in the second inning. Maggie Bragg had a single and a triple for Buckfield.

The Cavaliers (4-2) had three hits and committed four errors in the losing effort.

Cony 12, Lewiston 7

LEWISTON — Brooklyn Belanger drove in four runs and scored a pair to lead Cony to a 12-7 win over Lewiston.

Carly Lettre added two hits, including a home run, for the Rams.

Gemma Landry led Lewiston (5-6) with two doubles and two runs batted in.

Dirigo 13, Mt. Abram 0, 5 innings

DIXFIELD — Alyvia Peeault had a first-inning home run as Dirigo blanked Mt. Abram 13-0 in softball action Monday.

The Cougars (3-4) scored 10 times in the first inning before things settled down. Allie Dyke had three singles and an RBI, while Katie Morse produced two doubles and a pair of RBIs for Dirigo.

Emma Root had the lone Roadrunner (1-7) hit with a single in the third inning.

Edward Little 8, Erskine 6

AUBURN — Chantal Ouellette came on in relief to snuff out an Erskine Academy rally with a strikeout in the seventh inning as Edward Little hung on for an 8-6 win.

Trailing 8-1, Erskine scored five runs in the seventh before Oullette relieved starter Hannah Smith. Madison Emmert had three hits to lead EL (6-4).

Chiara Mahoney belted four hits, including two doubles, for the Eagles (7-4).

Gardiner 16, Leavitt 2, 5 innings

TURNER — Jaz Clary smashed a three-run home run as Gardiner pounded out 16-2 victory over Leavitt in five innings of softball action Monday.

The Tigers (7-2) led 9-0 after two innings, and recorded 14 hits over five innings. In addition to Clary’s three hits, Sid Bartunek had two doubles with three RBIs and Haley Brann had three hits for four RBIs for Gardiner.

Emily Swan doubled in the fifth inning for the Hornets (2-7), while Abby Prosser had two hits and an RBI in the losing effort.

Hall-Dale 20, Mountain Valley 3, 6 innings

RUMFORD — The Bulldogs scored 10 times in the fourth inning to pull away for the MVC win over Mountain Valley.

Alyssa Bonenfant homered and Iris Ireland added a pair of triples in the win for Hall-Dale (8-1). Sarah Benner earned the win in the pitching circle, while she, Bella Marino and Emily Drappeau each enjoyed multiple-hit days.

Mountain Valley drops to 0-8.

Lisbon 15, Monmouth 3, 5 innings

LISBON — Mallory Fairbanks and Ivy Morris drummed four hits each as Lisbon raced to a 15-3 victory over Monmouth in softball action Monday.

The Greyhounds scored seven runs in the third inning for a 10-3 lead. Kiley Merritt, Sydney Plourde and Giana Russo contributed three hits apiece, while Fairbanks had three doubles and Morris had two triples for Lisbon.

Mustangs pitcher Mariah Herr went 2-for-3 at the plate in the losing effort.

Telstar 13, Wiscasset 1

BETHEL — Aneah Bartlett went 4-for-4 with an inside-the-park home run as Telstar cruised to a 13-1 victory over Wiscasset in softball action Monday.

The Rebels (4-2) registered 11 hits in the winning effort.

Farrah Casey had the Wolverine’s lone hit.

