LIVERMORE — The Board of Selectpersons agreed Monday night to buy surveillance cameras and install signs as part of an effort to return portable toilets to The Pines Conservation Area at Round Pond.

A portable toilet was vandalized last summer, after which all of the portable toilets were removed.

Because the toilets were removed early last year, there is money left in The Pines budget to buy cameras and signs.

Selectperson Scott Richmond urged the town to purchase cameras and try installing the toilets again.

Amy Byron, the town’s administrative assistant, was asked to contact Nickerson’s Septic Tank Cleaning Service of Turner about the plan to see if it would furnish the portable toilets this year.

In other matters, the board approved the $24,807.50 bid by Spencer Group Paving for chip sealing on Butter Hill Road.

Highway foreman Roger Ferland said overlay work on Robinson Road and Strickland Ferry would begin between May 20 and 22.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: