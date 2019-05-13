Tuesday will be windy and cooler with highs only into the mid-40s, almost 20 degrees below average. There is also a chance for snow on Tuesday.

The storm will bring some accumulating, wet snow to higher elevations Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Any accumulation will be light, some patchy accumulations on grassy areas will also be possible.

Snow will continue across the higher peaks Tuesday as the storm slowly edges its way through the Gulf of Maine.

Some of this snow may briefly expand outside the mountains for a period Tuesday morning. Should any snow fall, it would likely melt very quickly and mix with the rain.

Coastal communities should expect almost all rain. Three quarters of an inch of rain is expected.

Some lingering rain showers are expected Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

The last time Portland saw an inch of snow or more in May was on May 11, 1945.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: