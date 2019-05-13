TURNER — A Skowhegan man injured Saturday afternoon after his motorcycle was struck by a driver who crossed the center lane on Route 4 remained in critical condition Monday evening, according to a nursing supervisor at Central Maine Medical Center.

Mike Adams, 53, was still in critical condition after suffering serious injuries, while Michael Landry, 57, also of Skowhegan, was discharged Sunday, according to the supervisor at the Lewiston hospital.

Adams’ son, Nick, wrote on a GoFundMe page his father suffered multiple broken bones, skull fractures and a collapsed lung. He also had his right leg removed at the calf.

“Michael Adams is a tough, strong man,” Nick Adams wrote. “He will fight through this and be on the mend, but the road to recovery is a lengthy one.”

The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office said Jacob Carlton, 31, was driving south on Route 4 when he collided with Adams, causing a chain reaction of crashes.

The Sheriff’s Office said Monday the crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed.

