LEWISTON — An Androscoggin County judge delayed a hearing Wednesday on whether to waive a jury trial for a 77-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing a woman outside a Lewiston laundromat in July 2018.

Albert Flick of Auburn is being held without bail at Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn until his trial. He pleaded not guilty to murder by reason of insanity.

Police said Flick stabbed Kimberly Dobbie, 48, in front of her twin sons on the sidewalk outside Rancourt’s Laundrymat on Sabattus Street, where she had just started a load of laundry at about 10 a.m. July 15.

Allen Lobozzo, Flick’s lawyer, said Justice Robert Clifford spoke with Flick before Wednesday’s hearing to ensure the defendant understood what it meant to waive his right to a jury trial and have the case heard by a judge.

“After speaking with Justice Clifford, (Flick) is going to take a little time to think about his options,” Lobozzo said.

The hearing has yet to be rescheduled, according to the court.

