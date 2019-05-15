OAKLAND — Kelsie Lynch netted four goals as Lewiston tripped up Messalonskee with a 10-9 victory in girls lacrosse action Wednesday.

The Blue Devils (5-4) led 7-5 at the half. Christine Chasse contributed three goals for Lewiston.

Lewiston only outshot Messalonskee by a margin of 25-22.

Goalie Cecelia Racine made eight saves for the Blue Devils, while goalie Sadie Colby turned back 11 for the Eagles (2-4).

Cony 15, Edward Little 5

AUBURN — Kami Lambert scored five goals and Sierra Clark added four goals and an assist to lead Cony to a 15-5 victory over Edward Little in girls lacrosse action Wednesday.

Faith Leathers-Pouliot and Sydney Avery each scored two goals for the Rams (4-4). Goalie Sarah Cook-Wheeler had six saves for Cony

Megan Steele led the Red Eddies (1-5) with three goals, while Lydia Celina pitched in with a pair.

Oxford Hills 14, Brunswick 8

BRUNSWICK — Cecila Dietrich netted five goals to power Oxford Hills to a 14-8 victory over Brunswick in girls lacrosse action Wednesday.

Maggie Hartnett posted four goals for the Vikings, while Jade Smedberg and Cassidy Walo added two apiece.

Emily Cloutier was the leading scorer for the Dragons with three goals.

BOYS LACROSSE

Hawks 20, St. Dom’s 2

AUBURN — Beau Schmelzer had four goals and two assists as Maranacook/Winthrop/Spruce Mountain defeated St. Dom’s 20-2 in boys lacrosse play Wednesday.

Ian Dow had three goals and a helper, while Garit Laliberte also had a hat trick.

Will Hays made fives saves for Maranacook/Winthrop/Spruce Mountain (5-2).

Garrett Woodruff and Alex Roy each scored for the Saints (0-7) and Lucas Pushard assisted on both goals. Aaron Thibault made 19 saves in the loss.

BASEBALL

Leavitt 12, Erskine 1

TURNER — Mark Hermon drove in three runs to lead the Hornets to the KVAC win Wednesday.

Darrin Hewitt, Lucas Mortenson and Ryan Thibault drove in two runs each for Leavitt (4-6). Hewitt had a pair of hits, and Eli Lind and Garrett Mollica each had doubles.

Joe Clark drove in the lone run for Erskine (6-6).

Edward Little 9, Skowhegan 3

SKOWHEGAN — Colin Merritt doubled and Ethan Brown pitched a complete game as the red Eddies prevailed in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference baseball game Wednesday.

Brown struck out 11 and didn’t walk any batters. Merritt also drove in three runs for EL (9-3).

Matt Berry had two singles and as many RBIs for Skowhegan (4-7).

Fryeburg 5, Gray-New Gloucester 0

GRAY — Bryce Micklon crushed a two-out double to the base of the center field fence to plate a pair of runs and open up what had been a scoreless game in the top of the seventh, as Fryeburg Academy notched a 5-0 triumph over Gray-New Gloucester in baseball action Wednesday.

Brayden Bartlett scattered just four hits and struck out seven batters for a complete-game win for the Raiders (8-2).

Micklon’s two-out double stated a string of four consecutive hits and three runs, undoing an otherwise solid pitching outing by Gray-NG’s (2-6) Cameron Andrews.

Oxford Hills 10, Mt. Blue 0, 6 innings

PARIS — Rodney Bean produced two hits, including a double, as Oxford Hills blanked Mt. Blue 10-0 in six innings in baseball action Wednesday.

Wyatt Viles had a leadoff double in the first inning for the Cougars (0-8), but was stranded. Following a second hit in the first inning, Mt. Blue went hitless over the next five frames.

Ethan Cutler earned the victory on the mound for the Vikings (11-0) with four innings of work, giving up just two hits.

Winthrop 13, Boothbay 2, 5 innings

WINTHROP — Ryan Baird registered a triple and Winthrop collected 11 hits in a five-inning 13-2 victory over Boothbay in baseball action Wednesday.

The Ramblers (6-2) scored nine runs in the second inning and took a 12-0 lead after three. Maguire Anuszewski, Jackson Ladd and Jake Carter each contributed doubles for Winthrop.

The Seahawks (2-8) scored single runs in the fourth and fifth innings.

Lisbon 11, Mt. Abram 1

SALEM — Hunter Brissette and Neil Larochelle collected a pair of hits each as Lisbon sailed to an 11-1 victory over Mt. Abram in baseball action Wednesday evening.

The Greyhounds (9-0) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning and added four security runs in the top of the seventh inning.

Levi Levesque went 3-for-4 at the plate and pitched five solid innings for Lisbon. Levesque struck out four and gave up just two hits.

Will Siemenski had a pair of hits for the Roadrunners (4-5) in the losing effort.

SOFTBALL

Cape Elizabeth 7, Poland 5

POLAND — The Capers (7-2) overcame a 4-1 deficit with two runs in the fourth and two in the fifth as they defeated the Knights (7-4) on Wednesday

Jessie Robicheaw had three hits, including a double, for Cape Elizabeth. Anna Cornell drove in three runs on a pair of singles.

Shelby LaFrinea had two hits for Poland, including a two-run double. Karley O’Leary also had a pair of hits.

Erskine 18, Leavitt 3

TURNER — The Eagles erupted for 11 runs in the seventh inning to blow open the KVAC softball game.

Kayla Hodgkins held Leavitt to just four hits while herself collecting a pair of doubles for Erskine (8-4). Chiara Mahoney had three hits, including a double, in the win.

For Leavitt (2-8), Kayla Leclerc had a double and a single.

Fryeburg 8, Gray-New Gloucester 1

GRAY — Emilia DeSanctis pitched a six-hitter, Camden Jones had two hits and the Raiders (7-2) took control with a three-run third inning as they downed the Patriots (3-5) in Gray.

Fryeburg led 6-1 after three innings.

Alexa Thayer had two hits for Gray-New Gloucester.

Madison 4, Telstar 1

MADISON — Katie Worthen plated two runs as Madison slipped past Telstar 4-1 in softball action Wednesday afternoon.

Jen Dean recorded two hits, while Landyn Landry had a double and an RBI to assist the Bulldogs.

Aneah Bartlett and Macie Hallett had two hits apiece for the Rebels, but Telstar failed to plate any more runs than Shelby Thorman’s first-inning score.

Monmouth 21, Mountain Valley 9, 6 innings

MONMOUTH — The Mustangs scored in every inning en route to the MVC softball win.

Abby Ferland had a pair of doubles in the win for Monmouth (6-3), while Taylor Truman added a double and a single. Abby Flanagan, Erin Gosselin and Emma Johnson each finished with two hits.

Saydie Garbarini had two hits, including a double, for Mountain Valley (1-9).

Oxford Hills 12, Mt. Blue 3

PARIS — Bella Devivo hit a grand slam in the top of the fourth to help lift Oxford Hills on Wednesday

Lauren Merrill and Ashley Childs each finished with two hits, including triples. Haileigh Sawyer had a double and a single. Brooke Carson, Madison Day and Olivia Gallan each had two singles.

Merrill struck out five and allowed eight hits for the Vikings (11-0). Kiara McLeod came in relief and struck out two and allowed two hits.

Macy Phillips hit a solo home run in the fifth for Mt. Blue (3-5). Angela Guppy and Sydney Belanger each had two hits for the Cougars.

Skowhegan 8, Edward Little 2

SKOWHEGAN — Amber Merry had an RBI double and Skowhegan broke things open with a six-run fourth inning to take the KVAC softball victory Wednesday.

Skowhegan (11-0) received another complete-game performance from Sydney Ames in the circle. She struck out five.

Jaycie Christopher and Ames also doubled.

Madison Emmert had three hits, including a triple for the Red Eddies (6-5). Emmert scored on an RBI double by Chantel Ouellette in the top of the fourth. Ouellette also roped a triple early in the game, but was stranded.

Spruce Mountain 20, Dirigo 7, 5 innings

JAY — Abby Ortiz and Emily Castonguay had three hits each as Spruce Mountain rolled to a 20-7 victory in five innings over Dirigo in softball action Wednesday.

The Phoenix clubbed 17 hits in the contest, and scored 12 times in the first inning. Otiz and Castonguay each collected a triple.

Katie Morse recorded a home run for the Cougars in the losing effort.

Winthrop 11, Carrabec 0

WINTHROP — Layne Audet struck out 14 in six innings on the mound to help the Ramblers take the MVC win over Carrabec.

Lydia Rice drove in four runs for Winthrop (4-3) and had four hits. Kate Perkins had three hits for the Ramblers.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: