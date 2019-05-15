LEWISTON — Bill Broadbent, who founded the edible bug business Entosense with his sister Susan Broadbent, said Tuesday that the company’s long-range plans include looking into farming more types of bugs — grasshoppers, ants and scorpions are on the short list.

First, the company is looking to raise $1 million to $2 million later this year to expand its cricket farming operation from 500 square feet to 10,000 to 20,000 square feet. It’s pursuing grants and angel investors.

Bill Broadbent said they’ll look at space in Lewiston’s Hill Mill, where it’s located now, and elsewhere, hoping to stay in Lewiston-Auburn.

Fully built out, “it would get into the millions (of crickets) each month,” he said.

He said they’re looking to fill their own edible needs and to get into the brisk cricket powder market.

The company is expecting to double the number of employees from six to 12 by November, along with growing its retail footprint from being in 100 stores to 500-plus.

“It looks like we’re going to have a big holiday,” Broadbent said.

This story originally was published as part of “The Buzz: Futureguard expands, John F. Murphy Homes’ approved for new high school“. Have a Buzzable tip? Contact staff writer Kathryn Skelton at 689-2844 or [email protected]

< Previous

Next >

filed under: