SKOWHEGAN — A police detective sergeant has pleaded guilty to assaulting his ex-wife, avoiding an upcoming trial and placing his future in law enforcement in doubt.

Detective Sgt. Don E. Avery, 37, entered a guilty plea on a misdemeanor charge of assault last month ahead of his trail date, which had been scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday of this week. A second charge of domestic violence assault was dismissed in exchange for the plea.

Avery, who now lives in North Anson, was charged with intentionally, knowingly or recklessly causing bodily injury or offensive physical contact to his ex-wife in June 2018 in Madison, according to court documents in Skowhegan.

An investigator with the attorney general’s office conducted several interviews, as did an official with the Maine State Police.

Avery was arrested Sept. 6, 2018, and booked at the Somerset County Jail. He later was released on personal recognizance bail, which is a written promise signed by the defendant to show up for future court appearances and not engage in illegal activity while on release.

District Attorney Maeghan Maloney said this week that Avery’s case has been placed on deferred disposition for one year, which will result in a conviction on the Class D misdemeanor charge and a mandatory $300 fine if he is successful in not getting in trouble during that time.

If he is not successful, Maloney said, he will be sentenced to the mandatory $300 fine and 14 days in jail.

“Per the deferred agreement, he will continue in psychological counseling and maintain compliance with all family matter orders,” Maloney said in an email to the Morning Sentinel. “Either way he will be convicted of the assault.”

A domestic violence assault conviction also carries an additional lifetime prohibition of gun ownership and completion of a certified batterers’ intervention program, Maloney has said.

This story will be updated.

