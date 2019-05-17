Passage of LD 816 would make Maine a popular vote state. It is a horrible idea.

I am a non-preference voter or, as some say, an independent. I am not beholden to any party. I vote the person, not the party. I strongly believe every vote counts and have voted in every election for more than 44 years.

The Electoral College was created to make sure less populated states such as Maine would have a voice in presidential elections.

If LD 816 becomes law in the great state of Maine, the people’s votes for president will be meaningless. Maine has a population of just over 1.3 million people, as of 2017. The city of Los Angeles has more than 4.03 million people. Voters in the city of Los Angeles could outvote the entire state of Maine.

If LD 816 is passed, the great people of Maine will lose their voting power in the presidential elections.

I do not understand how anyone in Augusta thinks passing a law to take away the people’s voice is good for the people of Maine.

I hope elected representatives and Gov. Janet Mills realize that and vote “no” on LD 816.

Audrey Murphy, Auburn