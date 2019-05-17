GRAY — Gray-New Gloucester tied the game with a two-run third inning and added five in the fourth, including a two-run triple from Madi Pelletier, to defeat Yarmouth 7-5 in WMC softball play Friday.

Morgan Curtis had three hits for the Patriots (5-5), including a double, and Chelsea Davis added a pair of singles.

Gabby Colby-George had two hits for the Clippers (4-6), including a two-run double in the fifth.

Lewiston 2, Hampden 1

LEWISTON — Kali Voss and Skyler Gelinas produced two hits and an RBI each as Lewiston edged Hampden Academy 2-1 in softball action Friday.

The Blue Devils scored in the first and sixth innings. The Broncos attempted a seventh-inning rally but were only able to put one run on the board before the final out.

Pitcher Isabelle Cormier earned the complete-game win for Lewiston despite giving up 10 hits in the game.

Hall-Dale 17, Telstar 1

BETHEL — Sarah Benner and Grace Begin had three hits apiece as Hall-Dale raced off to a 17-1 victory over Telstar in softball action Friday.

Alyssa Bonenfant, Iris Ireland and Aspen Schaab had two singles each for another six of the Bulldogs’ 15 hits.

Natasha Mason recorded two hits for the Rebels (4-5).

Maranacook sweeps St. Dom’s

READFIELD — Carolina Bachelder collected three doubles over the course of a doubleheader sweep for the Black Bears over the Saints on Friday.

Maranacook won the first game 11-3 and dominated the second 24-5.

Brooke Stratton had six hits between both games, including a double and a triple. Natalie Costa earned both wins in the circle for Maranacook (10-2).

Mikayla Jackson had two hits in the first game for St. Dom’s (2-7).

Mt. Blue 14, Leavitt 2, 5 innings

TURNER — Macey Phillips smashed a three-run home run in the fifth inning as Mt. Blue vaulted to a 14-2 victory over Leavitt in softball action Friday.

The Cougars scored 11 runs over the first three innings, including six in the second. Sidney Belanger had an RBI triple in the first inning for Mt. Blue.

Annika Mitchell contributed two of the Hornets’ five hits, along with an RBI.

Oak Hill 4, Monmouth 1

WALES — Miranda Kramer had an RBI triple in the fifth inning for Oak Hill as the Raiders grabbed a 4-1 victory over Oak Hill in softball action Friday.

The starting pitcher Sadie Waterman struck out 10 before reliever Molly Flaherty came in to shut things down in the final innings for the Raiders (8-2).

Katie Laliberte doubled for the Mustangs (6-4) in the losing effort.

Poland 6, Lake Region 2

NAPLES — Emma Bunyea’s single in the fifth inning drove in Amanda Gagne, breaking a 2-2 tie as Poland (8-4) downed the Lakers (6-2).

Shelby Lafrinea then singled home a pair of runs in the seventh.

After Brooke Harriman hit a two-run double in the first, the Knights tied it in the third on Emma Gagne’s double and an RBI bunt single by Kailyn Eskuri.

Aly Gagne of Poland struck out eight. Haley Fernald struck out 10 for the Lakers.

BASEBALL

Lake Region 2, Poland 1

NAPLES — Cody Allen struck out eight, scattered eight hits and hit an RBI single as the Lakers (6-4) defeated the Knights (2-10).

Hayden Tremblay had a single and a double, and Mike Ross also hit a double for the Lakers.

Poland pitcher Brady Downing struck out nine and allowed just five hits. Adrien Melanson and Colby Bell had three hits apiece for Poland.

Maranacook 3, St. Dom’s 0

AUBURN — The Black Bears broke a scoreless tie with a pair of runs in the top of the sixth en route to the Class C win.

Duncan Rogers and Hunter Glowa delivered run-scoring singles in the sixth to get Glowa the win on the mound before handing it over to Jay Lauter for the save. Lauter’s RBI double in the seventh added an insurance run for Maranacook (11-1).

St. Dom’s mustered only three hits in falling to 4-6.

Oxford Hills 12, Skowhegan 2, 5 innings

PARIS — Caden Truman had three RBIs to lead Oxford Hills to a 12-2 victory in five innings over Skohegan in a KVAC baseball game.

Ethan Cutler had two RBIs in the victory. Colton Carson went all five innings on the mound, striking out four, walking two and only allowing two hits for unbeaten Oxford Hills (12-0). His batterymate Wyatt Williamson had two hits.

Carter Hunt went the distance for Skowhegan (2-10). Skowhegan scored two runs in the third inning off of one hit and two Vikings errors.

Winthrop 5, Dirigo 1

DIXFIELD — Gavin Perkins had an RBI single in the sixth inning that broke the 1-1 tie and catapulted Winthrop to a 5-1 baseball victory over Dirigo on Friday.

The Ramblers (6-3) put four runs on the board in the top of the sixth inning. Pitcher Colby Emery struck out seven and tossed a complete game.

Liam Burnette had a pair of singles for the Cougars (5-4) in the losing effort.

Yarmouth 15, Gray-New Gloucester 1, 5 innings

GRAY — Aiden Hickey hit a two-run double in a six-run first inning as Yarmouth sailed past Gray-New Gloucester 15-1 in baseball action Friday.

The Clippers (5-5) scored 15 runs over the first three innings. Jacob Gautreau collected five strikeouts and walked just one to notch the mound win for Yarmouth.

Cooper Winslow provided some stability for the Patriots (2-7), making a series of fine defensive plays and registering two hits.

GIRLS LACROSSE

St. Dom’s 17, Brunswick 3

AUBURN — Charlotte Castonguay compiled six goals and four assists as St. Dom’s extinguished Brunswick 17-3 in girls’ lacrosse action Friday.

The Saints led 14-0 at the half. Avery Lutryzkowski contributed four goals and two assists, while Taryn Cloutier added three and Mia-Angelina Leslie pitched in with two goals and two assists for the Saints.

Goalie Simone Long made 11 saves for St. Dom’s in the winning effort.

