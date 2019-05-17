WELD — The Weld Historical Society recently released its summer program and event schedule. “Our programs are fun,” said WHS President Sean Minear. “They are entertaining, there is always food, and the programs always have something to do with Weld.”

Unless otherwise noted, events take place at the WHS Town House located on School Street.

Wednesday, May 29, 6 p.m., Potluck Supper and program

Documents, artifacts and stories relating to the Jacob Abbot family in Weld. The Abbot(t)s were very involved in the founding and early settlement of Weld. This first meeting will use recently discovered items to tell their story.

Wednesday, June 12, 7:30 p.m., Paint!

Tim Gould will be here to talk about several unique Weld paintings as well as selected pieces of Weld painted furniture. Tim has ancestral connections to Weld and his several previous visits to WHS have delighted those who were lucky enough to hear him speak.

Wednesday July 10, 7:30 p.m., Curtains Up!

Many New England Grange Halls had painted stage curtains as part of their decoration. Seaverns Hilton painted the burlap stage curtain for the Blue Mountain Grange located at Webb Corner. Author and conservator Chris Hadsel will travel to Weld from her home in Vermont to teach us about painted theater scenery and help us with the conservation of own stage curtain.

Saturday, July 27 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Weld Heritage Day, WHS and Town Office

The tradition continues but with new activities, new food options, increased crafts and more. Please note that our craft fair will run from 11:30 to 1:00, allowing vendors time to visit with friends on the WHS grounds. Stay tuned for more news and updates as the summer progresses.

Aug. 9, 10 and 11 Tibetan Sand Mandala

Alisa Maynard has organized a very unique and fascinating event for all to observe here in Weld over this three day period. Elliot and Alisa’s friend Tenzin will be creating a Tibetan sand mandala in the Town House and the public is encouraged to visit as he uses colored sands to create this detailed work of art. At our earlier meetings we will share more details as to the times that Tenzin will be creating the mandala. This event is co-sponsored by the Weld Free Public Library.

Wednesday, Aug. 14, 7:30 p.m., Historical Weld Maps

Continuing our look at selected items, this evening we will discuss two early and important Weld maps held here in town. The older of the two dates from 1797 and has connections to Jacob Abbot. The second is slightly younger but equally important as it shows how we were developing as a township.

Wednesday, Sept 4, 6 p.m., Potluck Supper and Program

Over the course of the 2019 season, we will have looked at and learned the history behind selected items from our collection and from private collections. At this meeting we will use various mediums to look at familiar sites around Weld. There will be a number of pieces on view not seen before by the Society. Joining us will be Jeff and Maria Howatt from Farmington who have created beautiful images of Tumbledown over the years.

For more information about programs, events or the society, contact Minear at 585-2542.

