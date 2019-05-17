A Maryland man arrested in Lewiston earlier in the year pleaded guilty this week to charges that he conspired to use counterfeit credit cards at stores across Maine.

Bryan Boley, 33, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court on Thursday on charges of conspiracy to commit access device fraud, using or attempting to use a counterfeit access device, possession of 15 or more counterfeit or unauthorized access devices, and possession of device-making equipment.

He faces more than 30 years in prison and nearly a million dollars in fines when he is sentenced later in the year.

In January, local state and federal investigators arrested Boley after he checked out of a Lewiston motel in the early morning hours.

A search of Boley’s hotel room led to the seizure of several dozen plastic cards, 47 of which had been fraudulently reencoded, according to court records. Police also found about 25 receipts showing purchases of gift cards and other items as well as a credit card reader/writer, among other items.

Investigators said Boley had an additional 19 cards on his person, 17 of which had been reencoded with credit card numbers that did not belong to him.

Police said Boley used the bogus credit cards at retail stores in several cities and towns, including Auburn. Investigators said he used credit card “reencoders” to fraudulently load victims’ account information onto stolen gift and credit cards.

Boley has remained in federal custody since his arrest.

The investigation was conducted by the U.S. Secret Service, the Maine State Police and the Auburn, Brunswick, Cape Elizabeth, and Yarmouth Police Departments.

