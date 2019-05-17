Edward Little High School students Tania Bachelder, left, Erin Anderson, Emily Kramarz and Emily Barnhart clear a trail corridor at Mount Apatite in Auburn on Friday. Students from EL spread out over 40 locations to provide community service during “EL Gives” day. Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque gave students a pep talk in the morning, before they headed out across Lewiston and Auburn during the annual event, said social studies teacher Julie Latuscha. Twenty-two students went to Mount Apatite to help members of the bike association build a new trail. Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover
Ryan Walker of the Central Maine chapter of the New England Mountain Bike Association shows Edward Little High School students Alex Avila, front left, and Storm Jipson what needs to be done while clearing a trail corridor at Mount Apatite in Auburn on Friday. Students from EL spread out over 40 locations to provide community service during “EL Gives” day. Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque gave students a pep talk in the morning, before they headed out across Lewiston and Auburn during the annual event, said social studies teacher Julie Latuscha, right. Twenty-two students went to Mount Apatite to help members of the bike association build a new trail. Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover
Edward Little High School sophomore Kaden Barefield, 15, clears a trail corridor at Mount Apatite in Auburn on Friday. Students from EL spread out over 40 locations to provide community service during “EL Gives” day. Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque gave students a pep talk in the morning, before they headed out across Lewiston and Auburn during the annual event, said social studies teacher Julie Latuscha. Twenty-two students went to Mount Apatite to help members of the bike association build a new trail. Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover
Edward Little High School students Halimo Mursal, left, and Becca Bassett clear a trail corridor at Mount Apatite in Auburn on Friday. Students from EL spread out over 40 locations to provide community service during “EL Gives” day. Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque gave students a pep talk in the morning, before they headed out across Lewiston and Auburn during the annual event, said social studies teacher Julie Latuscha. Twenty-two students went to Mount Apatite to help members of the bike association build a new trail. Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover
