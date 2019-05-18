WISCASSET — The Oak Hill High School baseball team traveled to Wiscasset Saturday for a 9 a.m. game, looking to re-gain its winning ways after a set-back to Monmouth a day earlier.

The Raiders did just that, scoring runs in five of six innings en route to a 10-0 Mountain Valley Conference victory over Wiscasset.

Oak Hill improved to 7-5, while the hosts fell to 0-9.

“Everyone chipped in, it was a good all-around game for us,” said Oak Hill center fielder Caleb Treadwell. “That’s the most important thing, playing as a team. It was hard for us to adjust at the beginning the game, but after we adjusted, we started getting hits and scoring runs working as one.”

Treadwell was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs and two stolen bases. Isaac Morissette chipped in with a two-run single in the eight-hit attack.

Wiscasset was led by starting pitcher Haiden Dunning’s two singles at the plate. The Wolverines host Hall-Dale on Monday at 4 p.m. Oak Hill plays at home Monday against Mt. Abram at 4 p.m.

Oak Hill managed to plate two runs in each of the first two innings, as Dunning worked the Raiders hitters early on, prohibiting any solid contact. The righty worked around two errors and a couple of walks while fanning five hitters to prevent the Raiders from scoring more.

“I try to stagger my pitches, throw each of my pitches with different speeds,” Dunning said. “I try to help out as much as I can, I work hard to just get it across.”

The Wiscasset hurler pitched around a one-out walk in the third to hold the Oak Hill lead at 4-0.

“We didn’t execute at the plate as well as we wanted to,” Oak Hill coach Chad Stowell said. “That kid threw strikes. He was right around the strike zone the entire time. I think we came down here expecting not to see that many strikes and that took us a little bit to adjust to. We did a better job as the game went on.”

Meanwhile, Oak Hill starter Reid Cote cruised through the Wiscasset order early on, allowing two hits, striking out five and walking one over 3 and 2/3 innings.

Oak Hill scored two runs in the fourth inning after Caden Thompson singled and came around to score on a throwing error. Cote knocked in Morissette with an RBI single two batters later. The Raiders tacked on three more in the fifth, highlighted by a two-out base knock from Morissette scoring Casey Dion and Ethan Barnett. Thompson scored on a throwing error after reaching on a double.

“We have some guys that can play pretty well. Reid is a complete hitter at this level, Casey had a couple of good at bats and made some adjustments,” Stowell said. “Once we realized he was just going to attack and do nothing fancy and stay in the zone, we got into the mode of putting the ball into play.”

In addition to their eight hits and 10 runs, the Raiders also swiped six bases and created pressure on the Wolverines defense while on the base paths.

“We run the bases pretty well and we did a good job of that today. That was something we wanted to emphasize today and we did it,” Stowell added.

Dunning finished with 12 strikeouts, while scattering eight hits. The senior walked six and hit a batter.

“It’s the best game I’ve seen him throw,” Wiscasset coach Gregg Woods said. “He was keeping his pitches down.”

Oak Hill’s Sam Lindsay came in and pitched the final 2 and 2/3 innings, allowing a Dunning single, while striking out seven and walking one.

“He came in and pounded the strike zone and that’s what he does, that’s his way of being successful,” Stowell said. “Reid and Sam were both attacking the strike zone.”

The two combined for 12 strikeouts and one walk, while the defense was error-less.

“I think we played a pretty solid game defensively,” Stowell added.

For Wiscasset, while it was a notch in the loss column, not all was lost on the improved play of the Wolverines.

“That was their best game of the year,” Wood said. “Oak Hill is a Class B school and I’m totally happy with what we did out there today.”

“After our loss (Telstar) the other day, this was a lot better,” Dunning said. “We do good with what we have and that is definitely all we can ask for.”

