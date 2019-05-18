Apple Valley

Wednesday, May 15 Ladies League Buck and a Half results: Ann Legendre/Jill Longstaff Jo Albert 37; Putts — Jill Longstaff 15.

Fairlawn

Wednesday May 15 Men’s League points results: 1. Shawn James 7.5 1. Tom Bosse 7.5 3. Tony Cyr 7 3. Mike Dubec 7 3. Greg Emery 7 3. Mike Harnden 7 7. Tom Cyr 6.5 7. Moe Bissonnette 6.5 9. Rusty Cyr 6 9. Evan Cyr 6; Pin: No. 11 — 9’1″.

Wednesday, May 15 Senior League two-ball results: 1. Rick Grant/John Moreau/Gene Keene/Ron Grant 122 2. Bob Grenier/Pastor Vail/Harold Churchill Paul Spencer 130; Pins: No 11 — 1. Ron Bilodeau 16’7″ 2. Pastor Vail 19’6″ No. 13 — 1. Mike Bell 11’1.5″ 2. Gene Keene 13’3″.

Fox Ridge

Tuesday, May 14 Men’s League points results: 1. Cam Marquis/Norm Marquis 42 2. Scott Laberge/Joe Lariviere 37 3. Tracy Cloutier/Bob Washburn 36.5; Pins: No. 3/13 Rob Farrington 12’6″ No. 5/16 Mitch Curtis 16’7″; Skins — Ray Vachon No. 1, No. 3, No. 5, Tee Dee No. 2.

Poland Spring

Thursday, May 16 Ladies League results: Chip in — Kathy Bartley No. 4 and No. 18, Janis Astle No. 8; Putts: A Flight — 1. Carmen Evrard 23 2. Diana Poliquin 24 3. Sharon Fasulo 27 4. Lynne Durkin 30 5. Janet Nelson 33; B Flight — 1. Janis Astle 25 2. Ann May 26 2. Jeanne Read 26; Closest to the pin: A Flight — Carmen Evrard 19’2″ B Flight — Ann May 4’1″.

Springbrook

Thursday, May 16 Blind Draw results: Gross — Carmen Cohen/Deb Murphy 41; Net — 1. Jean Pratt/Ashley Golden 31.5 2. Linda Mynahan/Jo Albert 32; Pins: No. 13 — Rachel Newman 4’6″ No. 15 — Jill Longstaff 10′.

Turner Highlands

Marke Wilcox had a hole in one on the eighth hole using a 7-wood which was witnessed by Nicole Stephenson.

Monday, May 13 results: Gross — David Shaw 42; Net — Leo Ouellette 31; Pin: No. 10 — Andy Ricker.

Couples League results: Gross — 1. Marke Wilcox/Nicole Stephenson 35 2. Ken Shaw/Darcy Shaw 38; Net — 1. Norm St. Pierre/Pearl St. Pierre 29 2. Tony Maher/Ali Maher 31; Pin: No. 8 — Marke Wilcox 0’0″.

