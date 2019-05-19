BRUNSWICK — Maine State Music Theatre, in association with Fulton Theatre, will present the dance and music-filled Duke Ellington’s “Sophisticated Ladies,” June 5 through 22. Three acclaimed choreographers, Broadway’s Mark Stuart, Broadway’s Kenny Ingram and Marc Robin, who also directs, have joined to make this a memorable celebration.

This glamorous show-stopping production celebrates a jazz legend with a name that has stood the test of time. Duke Ellington’s musical expression captivates audiences with his stylish big-band sound. Relive the days with such hits as “Take the ‘A’ Train,” “I Got It Bad and That Ain’t Good,” “It Don’t Mean a Thing (If It Ain’t Got That Swing)” and the title song “Sophisticated Ladies.” This lavish musical extravaganza features spectacular dancing, outstanding vocals and an onstage big band that will transport you back to the era when big band was “The Thing.”

The cast stars Tony Award nominee Felicia P. Fields (Felicia), who earned her nomination for “The Color Purple.” Other credits include “Low Down Dirty Blues,” “I’ll Take You There,” “Love and Southern Discomfort” and “Let the Good Times Roll”; E. Faye Butler (E. Faye), who returns to MSMT having previously played Ode Mae Brown in the East Coast Premiere of “Ghost, The Musical,” has toured with National and Regional Tours of “Mamma Mia!,” “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” “Dinah Was,” “Cope” and “Nunsense”; and Carissa Gaughran (Carissa), whose credits include Maine State Music Theatre’s “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” “Saturday Night Fever” and “Singin’ in the Rain.”

The show also stars Neville Braithwaite (Neville) whose credits include “The Wings of Icarus Jackson” at the Kennedy Center, “Gypsy” at Maltz Jupiter, and “Footloose” at Fireside Dinner Theatre; Jim Hogan (Jim) whose National Tour credits include “Waitress,” “The Phantom of the Opera” and “Spring Awakening”; and Tyler Johnson-Campion (Tyler) whose credits include “The Royal Family of Broadway,” “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” and “Wiley and the Hairy Man.”

Rounding out the cast in alphabetical order are Jake Corcoran, Swing Specialty 2, Dance Captain; Greer Gisy, Swing Specialty 1, Dance Captain; Louis James Jackson, Louis, Male Tap; Jessica A. Lawyer, Jessica; Janayé McAlpine, Janayé, Swing Specialty 2; Allie Pizzo, Allie, Female Tap; Connor Schwantes, Swing Specialty 1; and Shari Williams, Shari.

The orchestra includes A. Scott Williams as conductor and on the keyboard, plus musicians Charlie Stancampiano, Ben McNaboe, Sean Potter, Ryan LePage, Max Richardson, D. Scott Loose, Dana Teboe, Chris Oberholzter, Mike Vitale, Jacob Forbes.

The creative team for Duke Ellington’s “Sophisticated Ladies” includes Marc Robin, director and choreographer; Kenny Ingram, choreographer; Mark Stuart, choreographer; Jaime Verazin, assistant choreographer; A. Scott Williams, musical director; Chuck S. Kading, scenic designer; Jesse Klug, lighting designer; Jeff Hendry, costume designer; Anthony Lascoskie Jr., wig and makeup designer; Katelin Walsko, props designer; Shannon Slaton, sound designer; Patrick Lachance, assistant sound designer; Mark Johnson, production stage manager; and Amy M. Bertacini, assistant stage manager.

A complete list of dates and times is available at www. msmt.org.

MSMT’s off-season box office is located at 22 Elm St. until Tuesday, May 28, when it moves to the Pickard Theater on the Bowdoin College Campus. For more information and to buy tickets for the season, visit www.msmt.orgor call the box office at 207-725-8769.

MSMT’s summer performances take place at the Pickard Theater on the campus of Bowdoin College, 1 Bath Road.

