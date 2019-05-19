WILTON – Howard Helmer Sr., resident of Wilton, Maine, died peacefully on May 1, 2019, with his beloved wife Jean at his bedside, surrounding him with love day and night. Howard and Jean were previously from Mays Landing, N.J., and had shared their life together for the past 36 years. Howard was 69 years old and born in Philadelphia, Pa., to Bertha and George Helmer Sr. He had wonderful memories of his early years in the city and would delight in telling stories of the life he shared with his brother and sisters, aunts and uncles, cousins and friends. Indeed, it was a life rich in many ways that had nothing to do with money. Howard was a storyteller, a dreamer, a master builder, and proficient in all blue collar trades. There was nothing he couldn’t fix. If he didn’t have the part he needed, he would make it! Howard is survived by his two daughters, Shawn Malave and Martha Helmer, and his son, David Helmer. He also had two grandchildren, A.J. Malave and Kaila Wilson, whom he loved dearly. Howard is also survived by his brother, George Helmer Jr. and his wife, Carole; his sisters, Carole Laughlin and her husband, Mike, Rosemarie Scheller and her husband, Andrew, Joyce Neher and husband, Tom and Sandra Centrone and her husband, John; as well as many nephews, nieces and cousins. What will always remain with us is Howard’s indomitable Spirit, his passion and zest for life, his ability to see something before it became manifest, and his open heart that welcomed old and new friends and strangers alike. Howard loved to dance. His life, his love, his dance, are his message and his legacy. Grief is the price we pay for love. What we have deeply loved and enjoyed about Howard we can never lose because all that we loved has become a part of us. A celebration of his life will be held in New Jersey this summer for all to attend.

