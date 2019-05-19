GREENWOOD — After three rounds of voting, residents had still not elected a selectman at Saturday’s meeting.

Current Selectman Fred Henderson was challenged by Michele McDonnell and Norman Milliard. With three candidates running, the winner needed to receive more than half of the votes, according to the Maine Moderators Manual.

Although Milliard had the most votes in each round, he never received more than half of those cast.

In the first round, Milliard had 26 and McDonnell and Henderson each had 18.

In the second, it was Milliard with 29, McDonnell with 21 and Henderson with 20.

In the third round, it was Milliard, 31; McDonnell, 22; and Henderson, 17.

Candidates had the option of withdrawing their candidacy, but none elected to do so.

A motion was made to cease with voting and to allow selectmen to appoint someone to the position.

Milliard was not present at the meeting due to a family matter.

At their next meeting, selectmen will decide when to hold a special town meeting to elect a selectman for a three-year term, which begins July 1.

The town will also consider holding a candidates night at which residents can hear each person running for selectman.

In other matters, residents voted to spend $89,300 on capital improvements to Howe Hill Road and other roads in the town. The Budget Committee had originally requested $55,000, but Dennis Doyon made the motion the amount be increased by $34,300.

About 75 people attended Saturday’s meeting, moderated by Woodstock Town Manager Vern Maxfield.

< Previous

Next >