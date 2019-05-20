RUMFORD – Mr. Calvin P. Lyons, 84, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the Rumford Hospital. He was a resident of Granite Street in Mexico.

Born in Sheffield, Vt. on Sept. 1, 1934, he was a son of Roy and Lottie (Masure) Lyons. Calvin graduated from Mexico High School with the class of 1953 and CMVTI in Auburn in the business course. He worked for Lazarou Motors for 11 years, Ferland’s Dairy for several years, Dead River Oil Co for a few years and then in 1969 he owned and operated Cal’s variety Store in Mexico. In 1971, he became the town clerk and treasurer for the Town of Mexico until his retirement in June of 1996.

Calvin was a member and past president of Rumford Falls Aerie #1248 FOE and was also state president and past northern New England regional president and auditor for the Maine State Aerie. In the FOE in Rumford he had been chairman or co-chairman for over 55 years of the Beano game. He was a member of LeParesseux Snowshoe Club and was a member and past president of the Mexico Historical Society. The Mexico Town Meeting Hall was renamed the Calvin P. Lyons Hall.

He was married in Rumford on Dec. 1, 1956 to Mary S. Hutchins who died in Mexico on Dec. 23, 1987.

Survivors include a daughter, Karen Ellis of Mexico, a son, LT J.G. Stephen L. Lyons, U.S. Navy Retired and his wife, Lynnea of Columbia, S.C.; grandchildren, Dawn Lyons and husband, Tino of Chicopee, Mass., Tabitha Sentry and husband, Peter of Minn., Sara Cayer and fiancé, Lenny Kaply of North Berwick, Michelle Cayer of Mexico and Gavin Lyons of Columbia, S.C.; great-grandchildren, McKenzie Whitley of Minnesota, Kyanah Wing of Mexico, Lillian Kaply of North Berwick; sisters, Blanche Miller of Kittery and Shirley Turner of Peru.

He was predeceased by his parents; two sisters, Florence and Virginia, three brothers, Donald, Carl and Robert.

Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at www.meaderandson.com.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at the Meader & Son Funeral Home 3 Franklin St. Rumford, Maine. Friends and family are invited to call at the funeral home on Sunday from 11-1 p.m. prior to the funeral. Interment will be in the Farrington Morton Cemetery in Mexico.

In lieu of flowers please contribute to the

Mexico Historical Society

3 Oxford St.

Mexico, ME 04257

in his memory.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: