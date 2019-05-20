AUBURN – Celia Hanson Conrad Brault of Sabattus, passed away on Saturday May 11, 2019 with her family by her side. She was brought into this world by the legendary “Doc” Pritham on July 21, 1936 in Greenville. The only daughter of John “Jake” and Julia Hanson, Celia grew up on the shores of Moosehead Lake and always reminded her family what a wonderful childhood she had, which in turn instilled a life-long love of the region for her children.

Celia was a graduate of Greenville High School where she participated in the State Honor Society and was a member of the girls basketball team. Following graduation in 1954 she ventured to Boston to attend Miss Farmer’s (Fannie Farmer’s) School of Cookery where she met her future husband, Austin H. Conrad. After graduation they settled in Somerville, Mass. where they worked as chief nutritionists at Somerville Hospital and began their family.

In 1961 the family moved to Auburn where they resided for the next 20 years. Celia assumed the full-time job of wife, mother, surrogate mother, enforcer, hugger, lover, disciplinarian, consoler, friend, garage-saler, sometimes but rarely chauffer, birthday party planner, volunteer, boo-boo fixer, and an excellent cook!

Once the children were grown, she ventured into the workforce at Peck’s Department store in Lewiston. Additionally, she was an avid motorcyclist and member of the Maine Motorcycle Club traveling many miles touring New England as a passenger on her husband’s various motorcycles. Later in life, she worked in many of Central Maine’s grocery stores demonstrating food products. When she moved to Sabbattus, Celia volunteered at the Homestead Thrift Store at the Sabbattus Community Baptist Church where she made many friends.

In 1983 Celia married Robert Brault and moved to Norway, enjoying roller skating and travelling extensively to many rinks in the region until his passing.

Later in life she met her soul-mate, retired farmer, Roger Paquin with whom she spent 23 years enjoying every little thing life had to offer, including her pets – especially her dogs. Celia and Roger moved to Sabbattus in 2014, where he passed away in 2016.

Celia is survived by her five children: Austin “Audie” Harris Conrad Jr. and spouse, Rebecca of Auburn, Timothy Stephen Conrad and partner, Mary Anne Cobb of Manchester,

Holland Conrad Mireault and spouse, David of Auburn, John Hanson Conrad and spouse, Cindy of Dover, N.H., Tiffiny Conrad Stewart and partner, David LaPlante of Lewiston. Additionally, she is survived by eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

The family is greatly indebted to the dignity, professional and loving care that Celia and our family were provided while at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn. Special gratitude to Stacey Hinkley and Lorrie Champagne for their intensive care for our mother.

A memorial service and celebration for Celia will be held Saturday June 1, at 11 a.m. at the Sabbattus Community Baptist Church, 9 Main Street, Sabbattus.

Condolences and tributes may be shared with Celia’s family at www.chandlerfunerals.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Celia’s memory to

Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

so that the same amazing care may continue to be passed on.

