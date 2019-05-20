The Saco police chief and deputy chief will return to work this week after an investigation showed no findings of misconduct, city officials announced Monday.

Chief Raynald Demers and Deputy Chief Corey Huntress were placed on leave on March 15 over allegations of misconduct that were never publicly disclosed. City officials said little during the past two months about those allegations or the investigation, which was conducted by a third-party and overseen by the Saco City Council.

Deputy Chief Jack Clements, normally third in command, oversaw the department during the two-month investigation.

Stacey Neumann, an attorney for Demers and Huntress, on Monday released a statement on behalf of the two men. The statement was released simultaneously with the city’s announcement that Demers and Huntress will return to their jobs.

“Chief Demers and Deputy Chief Huntress want to thank the family and friends who supported them and stood by them during this time. They are pleased that the investigation is finally completed and the results released, and were always confident the findings would demonstrate that they committed no misconduct,” the statement from Neumann said. “These dedicated public servants have worked for over 30 years for the Saco Police Department. They are eager to get back to work serving the residents of Saco and leading the outstanding women and men of the Saco Police Department.”

City Administrator Kevin Sutherland’s decision to place Demers and Huntress on leave came to light only after an internal memo to employees was leaked. Shortly after, the City Council decided to oversee the investigation, as is allowed under the city charter.

On May 6, the City Council voted to end the investigation after meeting in executive session to review a report from the investigator, but did not otherwise publicly discuss the situation. Last week, the council met for nearly three hours behind closed doors. Demers and Huntress, along with an attorney, waited outside the private session but also joined the councilors at different points before the meeting ended before 10 p.m.

Sutherland announced in a press release Monday that Demers and Huntress would return to work, but provided no other details about the investigation or its findings. He did not immediately respond to a reporter’s questions Monday afternoon.

The city will not release a copy of the report from the third-party investigator to the Portland Press Herald because the document is a confidential personnel record, according to a city attorney.

Demers was appointed as police chief in December 2016 after the previous chief retired. Demers had been deputy chief of operations for the previous six years and has worked for the city for more than 30 years.

When Demers was appointed police chief, Sutherland praised him for his striving for “transparency, fairness and honesty” and said Demers “holds himself to the highest standard of professionalism and ethics.”

“He is well-respected within the community and has a strong connection to its community leaders – a testimony shown in part by the significant number of letters of support my office received,” Sutherland said of Demers in late 2016.

