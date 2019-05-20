LEWISTON — The Oasis of Music closes its season Wednesday, May 29, with a performance by violinisit Aya Wakita beginning at 12:30 p.m. at Trinity Church, 247 Bates St. Wakita’s program includes the music of Bach and medieval troubadour Bernart de Ventadom, as well as Japanes and Irish folk songs and tunes.

Wakita is a rising senior studying music education at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham. She started studying the violin when she moved to India in sixth grade from Japan, and now studies under the guidance of Dr. Robert Lehmann. Wakita will be student teaching in the spring of 2020, and hopes to teach music abroad after graduating.

Admission is free, with donations accepted. For more information, call 207-344-3106.

