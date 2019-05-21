Bishop Deeley to celebrate Memorial Day Mass

PORTLAND — Masses and prayer services are planned for churches and cemeteries around Maine on Memorial Day Weekend, May 25 to 27.

Bishop Robert P. Deeley will celebrate a Memorial Day Mass at 10 a.m. Monday, May 27, in the Chapel of the Holy Rosary at St. Peter’s Cemetery, 217 Switzerland Road, Lewiston.

All are invited to the Mass, which is an occasion to pray for all deceased loved ones, especially the men and women who served the nation and have now gone home to the Lord. Bishop Deeley will also bless the mausoleum’s newly installed glass niches for cremated remains.

Other local services include:

Livermore Falls: Weather permitting, Fr. Paul Dumais will celebrate a Memorial Day Mass at Holy Cross Cemetery, 445 Park St., at 1 p.m. Monday, May 27. Bring a lawn chair.

Rumford: Fr. Nathan March will celebrate Memorial Day Mass at St. John’s Cemetery, Isthmus Road, at 8:15 a.m. Monday, May 27.

Maine mystery author to address society

HEBRON — With a background as an historical society president and author of several small town mystery books in a rural Maine setting William Andrews will address the Hebron Historical Society, explaining how these organizations are “Great Places for Murder” mysteries.

The talk will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at the Town Office, 351 Paris Road. The public is invited.

Oxford Historical Society to meet

OXFORD — The Oxford Historical Society will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at the society, 73 Pleasant St. All are welcome.

Ensemble to perform a cappella

CHESTERVILLE — Northfield Ensemble will appear at 7 p.m. Friday, May 31, at the Chesterville Center Meeting House, 3 Borough Road. The ensemble will perform a cappella.

The event is a fundraiser and donations will be accepted. Refreshments will be served. The building is wheelchair-accessible. For more information, call 207-778-3767.

