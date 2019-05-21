Receiving the check from President Marilyn Jones was Activity Director Pat Paar. Also there, was Vice President Carlene Gavin and Chaplain Barbara Robinson.
NORWAY — Hannah F. Richardson Tent 10 Stoneham, Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War 1861-1865, held its Installation of Officers for the new year on February 21, at the home of Marilyn Jones in Norway. Elsie Bonney from Tent 17 Bryant Pond, was the installing officer and Sally Sawyer from Tent 17 was the installing guide.
Member Deanna Phinney called to speak to all her DUV sisters by phone from her home in Minot, ND. Member Brenda Woods sent a text message from her home in Auburn.
The Daughters went to the Maine Veterans’ Home in South Paris on Tuesday, February 12, to present the Activity Fund with a check.
The next meeting was March 28, at the same location.
-
Oxford Hills
Otisfield Fire Chief expresses concern with Oxford County Regional Communication System
-
Business
New Hampshire developer with plans for housing buys Lewiston’s Continental Mill
-
Franklin
Former Carrabassett Valley police officer pleads not guilty to domestic violence assault
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Lewiston man gets new trial because jurors didn’t see cellphone video
-
Schools
University of Arkansas – Fort Smith leader named UMF’s next president