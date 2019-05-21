Receiving the check from President Marilyn Jones was Activity Director Pat Paar. Also there, was Vice President Carlene Gavin and Chaplain Barbara Robinson.

NORWAY — Hannah F. Richardson Tent 10 Stoneham, Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War 1861-1865, held its Installation of Officers for the new year on February 21, at the home of Marilyn Jones in Norway. Elsie Bonney from Tent 17 Bryant Pond, was the installing officer and Sally Sawyer from Tent 17 was the installing guide.

Member Deanna Phinney called to speak to all her DUV sisters by phone from her home in Minot, ND. Member Brenda Woods sent a text message from her home in Auburn.

The Daughters went to the Maine Veterans’ Home in South Paris on Tuesday, February 12, to present the Activity Fund with a check.

The next meeting was March 28, at the same location.

