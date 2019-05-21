WINTHROP — Bry Baxter’s third and final hit of the day was the most important, driving home the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth as the Winthrop softball team took a 3-2 win over Oak Hill in a Mountain Valley Conference game on Tuesday.

Both teams are now 8-3.

Layne Audet struck out seven to earn the win for the Ramblers, while also adding a pair of hits at the plate.

Sadie Waterman, Deanna Bauer and Julia Noel each had to hits for Oak Hill.

Oxford Hills 11, Edward Little 4

AUBURN — It took a little while for the Oxford Hills offense to come alive, but when it did it was enough to put away Edward Little 11-4 on Tuesday afternoon.

The Vikings (12-1) scored three runs in the fourth inning, two in the fifth and then tacked on four more in the seventh to finish off the Red Eddies (6-6).

Lauren Merrill took the win on the mound and also hit a triple at the plate. Ashley Childs hit a two-run home run in the seventh for Oxford Hills’ 10th hit of the game.

Abby Russell accrued two hits on the day for Edward Little. Olivia Lare scored in the third inning for Edward Little and then hit a single in the fourth that scored Anna LeBlanc. Chantel Ouellette took the loss on the mound for the Red Eddies.

Dirigo 18, Mountain Valley 4, 5 innings

RUMFORD — The Dirigo bats came alive Tuesday in a rivalry MVC softball victory over Mountain Valley. The Cougars hit three home runs and had seven extra-base hits in an 18-4, five-inning win.

Katie Morse had two of the homers, Alyvia Perreault also homered and Alexa Varnum finished a homer shy of the cycle. The Cougars (4-6) trio combined for 11 RBIs in the game. Ashley Perreault tripled and singled to help her own effort on the mound.

Sadie Garbarini paced the Falcons (2-10) offense with a pair of singles and a home run. Karizma Chickering and Leigha Carrier split time in the circle.

Fryeburg Academy 7, Gray-New Gloucester 1

FRYEBURG — Gray-New Gloucester scored first, but was shutout after the first inning and fell to Fryeburg Academy 7-1 on Tuesday.

Emilia Desanctis took the win on the mound for Fryeburg (10-2), striking out four. Catcher Morgan Fusco hit three doubles in the win.

Mikaela Ryan earned a couple hits in the loss for the Patriots (5-6).

Winslow 13, Leavitt 2

TURNER — Winslow scored in all but one inning in the team’s 13-2 win over Leavitt on Tuesday.

Paige Trask led Winslow (3-9) with two doubles and a triple at the plate. On the mound, Trask gave up just two runs on seven hits and earned the win. Mariah Morrison hit three singles in the win.

Emily Swan and Colleen Mathieu earned two hits each for Leavitt (2-11).

Baseball

Mountain Valley 5, Dirigo 0

RUMFORD — Anthony Mazza struck out 12 batters and allowed just one hit after being thrust to the mound in the first inning of Mountain Valley’s 5-0 MVC baseball victory over rival Dirigo on Tuesday.

Mazza took over after Falcons (9-3) starter Ethan Laubauskas was injured during the second at-bat of the game. He allowed only a single to Derek Ducharme in his 3 2/3 innings of relief. Fischer Cormier then threw three hitless innings to close out the win.

Garrett Garbarini, Dylan Desroches and Cody Hemingway all had two hits apiece for the Falcons, while Will Bean and Jacob Blanchard both doubled.

Mike Packard took the loss for the Cougars (6-5), giving up 10 hits across six innings for the visitors.

Lisbon 12, Telstar 0, 5 innings

LISBON — Lisbon continued its undefeated season by cruising past Telstar 12-0 in five innings on Tuesday.

Lisbon’s Hunter Brissette, Noah Austin and Levi Levesque all earned multiple hits and at least one RBI each in the team’s 11th win of the season. DJ Douglass took the win on the mound by giving up just two hits.

Telstar’s (1-8) Devon Libby hit a double in the loss.

St. Dominic 4, Traip Academy 0

AUBURN — Riley Volpe pitched a one-hit shutout and contributed two hits at the plate to help lead St. Dominic Academy to a 4-0 WMC baseball victory over Traip Academy on Tuesday.

Volpe struck out nine and walked one batter in a complete game for the Saints (5-7). Jacques Ouellette also had two hits and Derek Wolverton hit a double as part of an eight-hit attack for St. Dom’s.

Isaac Keefe took the loss for the Rangers (7-6) on the mound, Tyler Apodaca relieved him in the fifth, and Jacob Farnham finished the game for Traip. Trevor Fournier had the lone hit for the Rangers in the fifth after they left the bases loaded in the fourth.

Fryeburg Academy 5, Gray-New Gloucester 4

FRYEBURG — Brayden Bartlett singled home Nate Knapp in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Raiders (11-2) over the Patriots (2-9).

Bartlett, Bryce Micklon and Oscar Saunders each had two hits for Fryeburg.

Jake Dyer hit a two-run double for the Patriots. Colby Saunders collecting Gray-New Gloucester’s other two hits.

Lawrence 6, Mt. Blue 0

FAIRFIELD — Zach Nickerson and Mike Roy each went 2 for 3 with two runs batted in to lead the Bulldogs to the 6-0 KVAC win.

Nick Robertson tossed a three-hit, complete-game shutout for Lawrence (7-6).

Mt. Blue dropped to 0-11.

Girls lacrosse

Erskine Academy 18, Maranacook/Winthrop 9

READFIELD — Liz Suggs scored five goals as the Eagles flew to the KVAC win at Maranacook.

Joanna Linscott and Kassidy Wade each netted four goals for Erskine (6-2), while Jordan Linscott and Tori Grasse each scored twice and picked up an assist. Annaliese Patterson made eight saves in net.

Cadence Malcolm scored five goals for Maranacook/Winthrop (5-4).

< Previous

Next >

filed under: