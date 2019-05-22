POLAND — Poland charged back from a seven-run deficit to earn a 9-8 baseball win over Sacopee Valley on Wednesday.

Poland scored twice in the bottom of the seventh, the final run coming from Dylan Sellinger off a wild pitch to complete the comeback.

Hunter Gibson won his first varsity game as he pitched the seventh inning for Poland. Adrien Melanson led the Knights with three hits.

Sacopee scored five runs in the third but went cold after that, scoring just one run in the final four innings. Brandon Copano and Cole Eastman each tallied a pair of hits.

Edward Little 11, Cony 1, 5 innings

AUBURN — Ethan Brown pitched a five-inning gem as the Edward Little baseball team poured it on in the second inning to defeat Cony 11-1 on Wednesday.

The Red Eddies (10-4) scored nine runs in the second inning. Jake Arel and Chase Martin each scored two runs and drove in two runs. Brown took the win on the mound, giving up just three hits and striking out nine.

Cony scored its lone run in the second.

Lisbon 14, Boothbay 1, 5 innings

BOOTHBAY — Hunter Brissette had a triple and two RBIs as Lisbon crushed Boothbay 14-1 in five innings of baseball action Wednesday.

The Greyhounds scored seven runs in the third inning. DJ Douglass and Mason Booker provided doubles, while Colin Houle contributed a triple. Neil Larochelle went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Lisbon.

Andy Barter had one of the Seahawks’ two hits with and an RBI triple.

Monmouth 16, Wiscasset 0, 5 innings

MONMOUTH — Matt Fortin and Seth McKenney each drove in three runs to lead the Mustangs to a Mountain Valley Conference victory Wednesday

Thomas Neal also doubled for Monmouth (8-3).

Wiscasset drops to 0-11.

Mountain Valley 13, Winthrop 1, 5 innings

RUMFORD — Cam Godbois threw a complete game one-hitter with 11 strikeouts as Mountain Valley cruised to a 13-1 victory in five innings over Winthrop in baseball action Wednesday.

Godbois also drove in three runs, as did Garrett Garbarini. Will Bean had three hits for the Falcons (10-3).

Jackson Ladd recorded the Ramblers’ (8-4) lone hit and scored their only run.

Mt. Abram 3, Telstar 2

SALEM TOWNSHIP — Nate Luce, Ben DeBaise and Gabe Emery each had RBI singles in the sixth inning to lead the Raiders past the Rebels in Salem.

Mt. Abram improves to 6-6. Telstar falls to 1-10.

Oxford Hills 14, Erskine 0, 6 innings

SOUTH CHINA — Jonny Pruett, Caden Truman and Colton Carson each doubled to lead the Vikings to the KVAC crossover victory.

Ethan Cutler and Andrew Binnette combined on a three-hitter for Oxford Hills (14-0), which scored seven runs in the sixth inning to put the game out of reach.

Erskine dropped to 6-8.

Traip 11, Buckfield 1, 5 innings

BUCKFIELD — Bobby Lane allowed one run and one hit while striking out eight in four innings as the Rangers (8-6) rolled past the Bucks (6-5) in a five-inning mercy-rule game.

Trevor Fournier, Teddy Driscoll and Sam Kilty each contributed a double and single for Traip. Lane added a pair of singles.

Keegan Jack had an RBI double for Buckfield.

York 21, Gray-New Gloucester 2, 4 innings

YORK — Dawson Gundlah hit two two-run homers and two RBI singles as the Wildcats (11-2) stormed past the Patriots (2-10).

Shane Pidgeon and Riley Linn helped with three hits and three RBI apiece.

Connor Saunders hit a two-run single for Gray.

SOFTBALL

Buckfield 12, Traip 0, 6 innings

BUCKFIELD — Hannah Shields kick-started Buckfield’s offense with a three-run homer in the first inning, and Cara Mitchell pitched a four-hitter as the Bucks (10-1) shut out Traip Academy (3-10) in a six-inning softball game Wednesday.

Margaret Bragg chipped in with two singles for the Bucks.

Cape Elizabeth 9, St. Dominic 3

CAPE ELIZABETH — Catherine Clay struck out nine and hit a three-run homer as the Capers (11-2) downed the Saints (2-9).

Dana Schwarz had two hits and scored two runs for Cape Elizabeth.

Mikayla Jackson was 3 for 4 with two runs scored for St. Dom’s. Bella Perryman added a pair of hits.

Lewiston 7, Brunswick 4

BRUNSWICK — Lewiston charged back in the fifth inning to take over and defeat Brunswick 7-4 on Wednesday in softball action.

Gemma Landry gave up three runs in five innings and also tallied three hits in the win. The Blue Devils scored three runs in the fifth inning to go up 4-2 over the Dragons and never looked back.

Brunswick’s Alexis Guptill also tallied three hits and drove in two runs.

Monmouth 29, Wiscasset 1, 5 innings

MONMOUTH — The Mustangs banged out 14 hits and capitalized on six Wiscasset errors to grab the Mountain Valley Conference victory.

Monmouth (7-4) plated 11 runs in the first inning and never looked back. Abby Ferland and Taylor Truman doubled for the Mustangs.

Wiscasset drops to 1-11.

Oxford Hills 13, Erskine 0, 5 innings

SOUTH CHINA — Isabella DeVivo had three hits and Brooke Carson chipped in with a pair of singles as the Vikings rolled in a KVAC crossover game.

Lauren Merrill and Kiara McLeod combined to pitch a two-hitter for the Vikings (13-1).

Erskine drops to 9-5.

Poland 15, Sacopee Valley 2, 5 innings

POLAND — Kaylin O’Leary had two hits and five RBIs and Emma Bunyea added three hits and two RBIs as the Knights (9-4-1) downed the Hawks (9-4) in five innings.

Shelby Lafrinea contributed an RBI single in the first inning and a two-run single in the fourth.

Neveah Landry hit an RBI single for Sacopee Valley.

Winthrop 13, Mountain Valley 1, 5 innings

RUMFORD — Bry Baxter had a three-run home run to lead Winthrop to a 13-1 victory over Mountain Valley in softball action Wednesday.

The Ramblers scored five runs in the second inning and another seven in the fifth inning to cut the game short. Mo Hajduk had two doubles for two RBIs, while Hanna Capiara hit two singles for two RBIs for Winthrop.

Saydie Garbarini had both of the Falcons’ two hits, a double and a home run, to spoil the shutout.

York 13, Gray-New Gloucester 3

YORK — Abby Orso supported her own 10-strikeout pitching performance with two home runs, and the Wildcats (10-2) overpowered the Patriots (5-7).

Hannah Gennaro, Meg Bachelder, Emily Rainforth, Kayla Dredge and Abi Kavanagh each had multiple hits while contributing to York’s 17-hit attack.

Mt. Abram 5, Telstar 4

SALEM TOWNSHIP — Maya Caron produced the game-winning RBI on a single in the sixth inning as Mt. Abram secured a 5-4 victory over Telstar in softball action Wednesday.

The Rebels (4-7) scored four times in the top of the fourth for a 4-2 lead. Julia Cherkis contributed two hits, including a triple, for Telstar.

Emma Root banged out a pair of hits for the Roadrunners (2-10). Hailey Walker struck out six to earn the complete game win.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Oxford Hills 21, Maranacook/Winthrop 9

KENTS HILL — Maggy Hartnett rattled off six goals and two assists to lead Oxford Hills to a 21-9 triumph over Maranacook/Winthrop in girls lacrosse action Wednesday.

The Vikings (8-1) took off in the second half, scoring three goals in the opening minutes. Megan Letourneau contributed five goals and an assist for Oxford Hills.

Kabe Ide, Anna Erb and Anna Drillen collected two goals each for the Black Bears (5-5).

Goalie Jayden Perkins made nine saves for Maranacook/Wintrhop, while Aaliyah Moore stopped six to earn the win in net for Oxford Hills.

Greely 7, St. Dominic 6, OT

AUBURN — St. Dom’s received a hat trick from Charlotte Castonguay but it wasn’t enough to beat Greely, which came out of Wednesday’s girls lacrosse matchup with a 7-6 overtime victory.

Gastonguay paced an offensive effort that included a goal each from Gigi Ouellette, Addie Suckow and Avery Lutryzkowski.

Winslow 11, Edward Little 8

WINSLOW — Hailey Grenier led Winslow with seven goals in an 11-8 girls lacrosse win over Edward Little on Wednesday.

Grenier’s effort was aided by Savannah Joler’s three goals.

Lydia Celani scored four goals to lead the Red Eddies, and goalkeeper Erin Anderson made 20 saves.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: