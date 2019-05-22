AUGUSTA — The nation’s boisterous debate over immigration policy spilled into the Maine State House on Wednesday, as lawmakers took testimony on two bills that would set sharply contrasting policies for how local police work with federal immigration authorities.

The bills, sponsored by Rep. Craig Hickman, D-Winthrop, and Rep. Larry Lockman, R-Amherst, represent the political polar opposites in the immigration debate.

Lockman’s bill takes aim at Portland and would push local police to work more closely with federal law enforcement, especially Immigration Customs Enforcement and other agencies in the Department of Homeland Security. The measure prohibits municipal governments from restricting the sharing of immigration and citizenship information with federal agents.

Hickman’s bill, conversely, prohibits police in Maine from enforcing federal immigration law. It expressly prohibits police from “stopping, investigating, interrogating, arresting or detaining a person solely for immigration enforcement purposes …” without a federally issued warrant. The measure also prohibits giving federal agents access to inmates or inmate information and disallows local government from providing resources or staff to federal immigration enforcement agencies. And it prevents jails and prisons in Maine from detaining suspects for the federal government in immigration cases.

“For me it is hard to understand why politicians in Portland would want to handcuff and muzzle their own police department, ” Lockman said as he recalled the beating death of Freddy Akoa, who was killed in 2015 in Portland. Lockman said those charged in the slaying should have been deported and blamed the city of Portland for not sharing information on Akoa’s assailants with federal agents.

He said the three men convicted of killing Akoa, also an immigrant, had long criminal histories. “These guys should have been deported after their first brush with the law,” Lockman said. “And if the city of Portland had been sharing information with federal immigration authorities, these guys would have been deported or in federal detention, and Freddy Akoa would be alive today.”

Lockman also blamed the city in the death of Trey Arsenault, who was also killed in Portland in 2015 in a case involving an immigrant suspect, who later pleaded guilty to the shooting.

Lockman inaccurately charged Portland with being a “sanctuary city.”

Supporters of the bill included Waterville Mayor Nick Isgro, who is also the vice chairman of the Maine Republican Party, and former state Rep. Heather Sirocki, a Scarborough Republican.

Sirocki said law enforcement had a duty and obligation to enforce both federal and state laws, including immigration laws.

She opposed Hickman’s bill, saying it would require police to violate their oath to uphold the constitutions of both the state and the U.S.

But opponents to Lockman’s bill, including Lincoln County Sheriff Todd Brackett, who testified on behalf of the Maine Sheriff’s Association, said sheriffs agreed that they couldn’t detain immigrants without the proper documentation from ICE.

“It is incumbent upon federal ICE agents to conduct due diligence before detaining these individuals, and not use our jails to hold people while they try to find reasons to support these decisions,” Brackett said.

Other opponents said Lockman’s bill was unnecessary, because no police agency in Maine has a policy that prohibits it from cooperating with federal authorities.

“While certain counties have limitations on complying with detainer requests from the Department of Homeland Security concerning incarcerated individuals, those counties are not failing to communicate or cooperate with DHS,” said Beth Stickney, an immigration attorney who was testifying for the Maine Immigrant Business Coalition.

Other opponents to Lockman’s bill included the Maine Municipal Association and ACLU of Maine.

“This proposal is a thinly-veiled atempt to coerce every county and municipality in Maine to expend maximal local resources to enforce federal immigration law,” said Oamshri Amarasingham, the advocacy director for the ACLU of Maine. Amarasingham said the bill “upsets the balance of powers between the federal and state governments that is protected by the Tenth Amendment.”

Hickman said his bill would ensure that Maine police will not become agents of the federal government without a federal warrant.

“Law enforcement officers follow the law,” Hickman said.

