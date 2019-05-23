CLINTON — Call it cow power, breaking wind and new ground for renewable energy.

Summit Utilities, Inc., the parent company of Summit Natural Gas of Maine, Inc., on Thursday announced a new renewable natural gas program aimed at supporting the local economy and fighting climate change by converting cow manure from dairy farms in Clinton to biogas for cooking and heating.

Summit is proposing to construct an anaerobic digestion facility in Clinton, which bills itself as “Maine’s dairy capital,” because its five dairy farms make up 17 percent of the state’s dairy production.

The proposed digester will receive dairy manure from multiple farms, including the Flood family farm in Clinton.

“As a dairy farmer, Mainer, and mom, I know how important it is to find new and sustainable ways to protect our land for future generations, care for our animals and produce fresh, quality milk for our neighbors,” Jenni Tilton-Flood, farm family member of Flood Brothers Farm, said in a statement. “Having the opportunity to collaborate with Summit to create renewable natural gas from the resources on our farm makes it possible for us to enhance our sustainability efforts. We know our cows are amazing and we’re so excited about this partnership that unlocks the potential of our farms, our farmers, and our cows to play a role in generating a clean, renewable energy source.”

Once in the digester, the manure will be heated and decomposed, creating biogas. The gas will then be cleaned to remove impurities and injected into Summit’s system. Renewable natural gas is nearly identical to traditional natural gas and can be used for heating, cooking and other processes. The renewable attributes from the digester will be sold to third parties to help them meet their emissions reduction goals.

Summit anticipates the digester will supply approximately 125,000 MMBtu of gas a year, or about 45 percent of the company’s Maine annual residential gas demand.

The gas company expects the digester will be commissioned and producing gas by the first quarter of 2021 pending approval and permitting from the proper regulatory bodies.

Summit is partnering with Flood Brothers Farm, Caverly Farms, Misty Meadows Farm, Wright Place Farm, Taylor Dairy Farm, Veazland Farm, Simpson View Farm and Gold-Top Farm to obtain organic waste for its facility.

Once in the digester, the manure will be heated and decomposed, creating biogas. The gas will then be cleaned to remove impurities and injected into Summit’s system.The renewable attributes from the digester will be sold to third parties to help them meet their emissions reduction goals.

This story will be updated.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: