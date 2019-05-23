A bill that would have required an independent study of how Central Maine Power’s proposal to build a high-voltage transmission line would impact regional greenhouse gas emissions was approved Thursday in the Maine House, but not with enough votes to immediately take effect.

The 74-64 vote supported Harpswell Democrat Sen. Brownie Carson’s bill, but without a two-thirds majority needed to take effect immediately. Carson is seeking to direct the Maine Department of Environmental Protection to commission a study on the effect of CMP’s proposed 145-mile power corridor on global carbon emissions by Aug. 15. Regulators would then have to wait 45 days before permitting the project.

Without the emergency status, the measure could take effect three months after the Legislature adjourns, which is expected next month.

It’s unclear what’s ahead for the measure. It was previously amended and could get more support on subsequent votes. The bill received strong support in a Senate vote earlier this month.

But the project, called New England Clean Energy Connect, has the backing of Gov. Janet Mills, who said an analysis by the Maine Public Utilities Commission was sufficient to determine the project’s impact on greenhouse gas emissions. She could veto a final version of Carson’s bill.

Carson’s bill is the first of many that critics say are seeking to stall or derail CMP’s controversial $1 billion project to bring hydro power from Quebec to markets in Massachusetts. It received approval from the Maine Public Utilities Commission earlier this spring, but still needs approval from the DEP and Land Use Planning Commission.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: