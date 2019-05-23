LEWISTON — Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a Sabattus man.

Police were called at about 12:38 a.m. Thursday for a report that a motorcyclist had gone off the roadway beyond Dollar General in the area of 1079 Sabattus St.

Police responded to find that 34 year old Jeremy Ciarfella had been thrown from his motorcycle and had died.

It appears he failed to maintain control on a sharp curve and drove off the roadway, Lt. David St. Pierre wrote in a news release.

An accident reconstruction specialist was called in to investigate as normal protocol after a fatal motor vehicle accident. Preliminary indications suggest that speed was a factor in the crash.

The investigation continues.

