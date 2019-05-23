AREA — Table Rock Arts Center (TRAC), 162 Main St. in Bethel, will welcome J.L. McCreedy for a reading from the third installment in her Liberty Frye series, “Liberty Frye and the Emperor’s Tomb,” on Friday, May 24, from noon to 1 p.m. The book was released on April 2.

The Eddy School – a small, independent Mahoosuc area middle school that gives students freedom, responsibility, and accountability daily – will attend the reading.

“Joining Jesse McCreedy for a fanciful hour fits closely with The Eddy School’s blend of classical, experiential and interactive learning,” said Deb Webster, The Eddy School’s founder and primary instructor. Eddy School students are currently reading McCreedy in read-alouds and interact with diverse authors every year.

A quirky blend of modern day fairy tale, historical fiction and fantastical adventure, “Liberty Frye” has been compared to the works of Roald Dahl (“James and the Giant Peach” and “The Indian in the Cupboard), or, as one reviewer enthusiastically opined in Book Room Reviews, “A cross between the adventures of Indiana Jones and Frodo Baggins’ quest to destroy the One Ring.”

The series begins with Liberty Frye (Libby), a 10-year-old misfit who lives vicariously through fairy tales. Then a mysterious letter arrives one day, begging Libby to visit grandparents in Germany she never knew existed. Soon, Libby finds herself lured to the birthplace of the Brothers Grimm where retired witches, chatty bats and geriatric World War II pilots await. It’s up to Libby to unravel the sinister plot that brought her there in the first place, but in so doing, she’ll uncover a shocking secret that will change her life forever.

Book two, “Liberty Frye and the Sails of Fate,” chronicles Libby’s quest to understand – and control – her newfound powers while seeking a way home after she accidentally time-blasts her posse to the late 1800s.

The third book in the series, “Liberty Frye and the Emperor’s Tomb” finds Libby and her marooned gang on the shores of ancient China, where they must seek the aid of an invisible wizard – hiding somewhere on a mountaintop – who may or may not hold the secrets to time travel.

