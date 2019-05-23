So many accidents are the result of distracted driving. Just wondering — if automakers can come up with Bluetooth, why can’t they come up with the technology that would ensure that cell phones do not work when a vehicle is engaged? The vehicle would need to be in park or the ignition off before people could use the phones.

In an emergency or by choice, people could pull off the road, put the car in park and make the calls.

Wouldn’t that make driving safer?

Brenda McKenna, Livermore

