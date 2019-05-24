MADISON — Mikayla Buckmore drove in a pair of runs to back a fine pitching performance from Sadie Waterman and the Oak Hill softball team snapped Madison’s 33-game winning streak with a 4-2 softball victory Friday.

Waterman struck out 11, allowed six hits and walked only one batter.

Mahala Smith went 2 for 4 and Abby Nadeau doubled for the Raiders (11-3).

Brooke McKenney and Landyn Landry each had two hits for Madison (13-1), the reigning Class C state champ.

Buckfield sweeps doubleheader

BUCKFIELD — Kayden Haylock had three singles and a double in Game 1, and Alyssa Litchfield produced two singles in Game 2 as Buckfield took both games of a softball doubleheader over Vinalhaven/North Haven, 18-1 and 12-0, on Friday.

Julia Dow had 10 strikeouts and only allowed one hit for the Bucks (12-1) in the opener, while Cara Merrill also had 10 strikeouts, allowing just one hit and walked none, in the nightcap for Buckfield.

Lisbon 2, Telstar 1

BETHEL — Sadie Hardt doubled in Sarah Haggerty for the eventual game-winning run as Lisbon notched a 2-1 victory over Telstar in softball action Friday.

The Greyhounds scored first with a run from Mallory Fairbanks in the first inning.

The Rebels answered in the bottom of the second when Natasha Mason led off with a triple and scored on a base hit by Hannah Evans.

Monmouth 15, Carrabec 1, 6 innings

NORTH ANSON — Abby Ferland homered and Emma Johnson had two hits, including a triple, as the Mustangs rolled to the six-inning Mountain Valley Conference victory.

Haylee Langlois and Emily Kaplan each had three hits for Monmouth (10-4).

trinity Slate had a double and a single for the Cobras (2-12).

Skowhegan 14, Mt. Blue 1, 5 innings

FARMINGTON — Sydney Ames had two hits, including a double, to lead Skowhegan to a five-inning, mercy-rule victory over the Cougars.

Ames also earned the win in the circle for Skowhegan (15-0), striking out nine batters in five innings of work. Sydney Reed, Jaycie Christopher and Mariah Whittemore also had doubles for Skowhegan.

Madisyn Smith had a triple for Mt. Blue (7-6).

Wells 6, Poland 3

WELLS — Meredith Bogue was 3 for 3 with a double for the Warriors (7-8), who scored four runs in the sixth inning to rally past the Knights (9-5-1).

Abby Hanson and Kenzie Foss had RBI singles in the sixth for Wells.

Chloe Tufts had two singles for Poland and Emma Bunyea and Kaylin O’Leary each had RBI singles in the fifth.

Winthrop 13, Mt. Abram 0, 5 innings

SALEM TOWNSHIP — Catcher Hanna Caprara had a pair of singles as Winthrop sailed to a 13-0 five-inning victory over Mt. Abram in softball action Friday.

Lydia Rice, Moriah Hadjuk and Samantha Allen each had doubles for the Ramblers (10-3). Layne Audet struck out seven to earn the win.

Kiley Holt produced the lone hit for the Roadrunners (2-12).

BASEBALL

Freeport 14, Gray-New Gloucester 3, 5 innings

GRAY — Gabe Wagner and Shea Wagner knocked in two runs each as Freeport coasted to a 14-3 victory in five innings over Gray-New Gloucester in baseball action Friday.

The Falcons (10-3) scored three or four runs in each of the four innings following the opening frame. William Holt contributed a two-run double in the fifth for Freeport.

Nick McCann lead off the third inning with a single for the Patriots (2-11) and scored on a single by Aidan Sweeney.

Hall-Dale 7, Dirigo 1

FARMINGDALE — Akira Warren pitched a three-hitter as the Bulldogs took the MVC victory.

Warren added a double among two hits and two RBI for Hall-Dale (12-3), while Alec Byron also had two hits and two RBI. Austin Stebbins, Jacob Brown and Josh Nadeau had two singles apiece.

The Cougars fall to 8-6.

Wells 9, Poland 7

WELLS — Zach Carpenter had a two-run single and Matt Tufts followed with a three-run homer, his third of the season, as the Warriors (6-6) scored seven runs in the bottom of the second to open up an 8-1 lead and held off the Knights (3-11).

Carpenter and Covy Dufort had a pair of hits for Wells.

Brady Downing had a double and triple and finished with three hits for Poland. Brycen Bell added three singles and Gage Bachelder added a pair of hits.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Oxford Hills 16, Edward Little 8

PARIS — Cecilia Dieterich scored four goals as Oxford Hills doubled up Edward Little 16-8 in girls lacrosse action Friday.

The Vikings led 10-3 at the half. Jade Smedberg contributed three goals for Oxford Hills.

Megan Steele tendered four goals for the Red Eddies in the losing effort.

