LEWISTON – Richard G. Hamann, 72, of Lewiston, passed away on May 21, 2019. He was husband of Loretta (Alvino) Hamann. They shared 50 years of marriage together.

Born in Lewiston, he was the son of Francois and Anita (Pelletier) Hamann. He attended Saint Peters elementary school in Lewiston and Saint Rose of Lima elementary school in Chisholm. He graduated from Livermore Falls High School in 1965 and went on to attend the University of Maine at Orono. Hamann graduated college in 1969 and entered the U.S. Army Reserves the same year. After an honorable discharge from the reserves, he went on to attend Boston College Law School, receiving his Juris Doctor in 1973.

Hamann began his law career as an associate attorney in 1973 at Cote, Cote & Orestis in Lewiston. In 1974, he became a partner at Cote, Cote & Hamann, where he practiced law in their Pine Street office. In 2002, he and long-time friend and colleague, Paul Fournier, formed Cote, Cote, Hamann & Fournier. Hamann retired in 2010.

He was active in the Catholic Church as a parishioner at Holy Cross Church serving as a member of the Holy Cross Social Justice Committee. Hamann supported local youth sports and served as a member of the Holy Cross Hockey Board for several years. During his retirement, he supported several political candidates as a campaign volunteer. Hamann was also an avid reader, spending hours reading newspapers, magazines and countless books. He enjoyed spending summers at his cottage on Cobbossee Lake in Litchfield and winters in The Villages in Florida.

Hamann would tell anyone that his greatest achievement was his three children and his six grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Loretta (Alvino) Hamann; their children, Stephen and Christine Hamann of Marlborough, Mass., Gregory and Darci Hamann of Marlborough, Mass., Nicole and Joseph Bonfiglio of Peabody, Mass.; and six grandchildren: Benjamin, Samuel, Emily, Brendan, Cordelia, and Wyatt.

He was predeceased by his parents, Francois and Anita Hamann.

Visiting hours will be at The Fortin Group, 217 Turner St., Auburn, Tuesday, May 28, from 4 p,m, to 7 p,m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, May 29 at Holy Cross Church in Lewiston at 11 a.m.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association online at www.heart.org or by mail at:

American Heart Association/American Stroke Association,

P.O. Box 417005

Boston, MA 02241-7005

