TURNER — The $27.2 million SAD 52 budget passed by a vote of 121-38 on Thursday.

Turner residents voted 54-9, Greene 33-12 and Leeds 34-17 in preliminary results made available Friday morning from Superintendent Kimberly Brandt.

The 2019-20 budget is $132,000 less than the current fiscal year, but state aid is also less. The overall tax impact of the new budget is a 1.87% increase for Greene, 2.15% increase for Leeds and 1.62% increase for Turner.

Included in the budget are a new teacher at Greene Central School, two instructional coaches for Turner Primary School and Turner Elementary School, and two new buses.

Residents also voted 106-51 to continue with the budget validation referendum process.

“I am grateful for the thoughtful work of our staff and administrative team in developing the proposed budget, for our school board’s commitment to supporting students and staff while also working toward making much needed improvements to our facilities, and for our voters,” Brandt said.

