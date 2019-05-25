Androscoggin County

• Jody Moore, 35, of Poland, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 11:45 p.m. Friday at 444 Empire Road in Poland.

• Michael Iannotti, 41, of Greene, on a charge of domestic violence assault with prior convictions, 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Key Hill Road in Greene.

• Willie Holmes, 44, transient, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 5:50 p.m. Saturday on Route 202 in Lewiston.

Auburn

• Eric Bragdon, 40, of Lewiston, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 10:43 p.m. Friday at 12 Bearce St.

• Michael Segerson, 34, transient, on charges of unlawful possession of heroin and probation revocation, Friday on Hotel Road.

• Michael Sargent, 52, of Livermore Falls, on a charge of violating a protection from abuse order, 8:23 a.m. Saturday at 48 Academy St.

• Robert True, 48, of Portland, on charges of violating conditions of release and operating after suspension, 5:46 p.m. Saturday on Drummond Street.

Lewiston

• Stephen Daigle, 66, of Lewiston, on charges of operating under the influence of intoxication and violating conditions of release, 7:57 p.m. Friday on Ferry Road.

• June Lizotte, 49, of Lewiston, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 9:23 p.m. Friday at 256 Park St.

• Roger Lizotte, 48, of Lewiston, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 9:33 p.m. Friday at 256 Park St.

• James Moore, 52, of Lewiston, on outstanding warrants for failure to appear and unpaid fines and fees, 10:45 p.m. Friday at 586 Pleasant St.

• Brandi Clukey, 30, of Greene, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 12:45 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Main and Bates streets.

• Peter Bean, 36, of Lewiston, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 3:32 a.m. Saturday on Holland Street.

• Sheena Roy, 33, of Lewiston, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 5:42 a.m. Saturday at 200 Rosedale St.

• Michael Greene, 19, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 8:23 a.m. Saturday at 17 Webster St.

