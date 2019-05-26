LEWISTON – Diane Marie Bellavance, 67, of Auburn, died on May 18, 2019 at CMMC.She was born in Lewiston on May 6, 1952 the daughter of Phillip and Rita (Tanguay) Sirois. Diane attended school at St. Dominic’s, after which she met her first husband, Larry Martel. Then had her daughter Jessica.She married Girard Joseph Bellavance, her soul mate in 1983 and they were long time residents of Auburn.She worked as CNA for many years; then she ran a daycare out of her home, and then became a sample stitcher at Acorn. Diane was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Auburn. She also was a generous donator to many charities. Diane was the most loving mother and devoted wife. She loved to sew and spend every waking moment with her family. She was the rock, beating heart, and soul of our entire large family. A family of more than a hundred members. She kept everyone interconnected and well versed in her family so everyone knew how everyone else was doing. She was the sweetest mother, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend that anyone could ask for. She had a long fight and suffered with disability, diabetes, lung disease and heart disease. Through her suffering she cared more about others well being over her own. Her life was her family, she enriched all of our lives and made our lives better.She is survived by her son, James Bellavance and daughter, Jessica Wiers; mother, Rita Tanguay Sirois Giroux; brothers, Bob Sirois, Gerry Sirois, Ronald Sirois, sisters, Linda Welch, Pat York, Jeanine Chicoine, stepbrother, John Giroux Jr.; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.Diane was predeceased by beloved husband, Girard Bellavance; sister, Mona Sirois; and father, John Giroux Sr.Family and friends are invited to a memorial Mass on Saturday June 1 at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, Auburn, with a period of visitation one hour prior to service. Committal will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery, Lewiston. Arrangements by Affordable Cremation Solution LLC, Lewiston.

