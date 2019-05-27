CASCO – A man and woman from New Hampshire were seriously hurt Monday afternoon when a car and motorcycle collided at the intersection of routes 11 and 121.

The couple were taken to a Lewiston hospital, one of them by LifeFlight helicopter, following the 5:30 p.m. crash.

Police said Adam White, 59, of Gorham, New Hampshire, was riding a Can-Am three-wheel motorcycle south on Route 11 with his wife, Mary, on the back.

The bike was struck by a Honda Accord driven by Adrianna Bumpus, 19, of South Paris, who was driving north on Route 121 and who failed to yield for the motorcycle in the intersection, according to police.

Bumpus and her passenger, 19-year-old Roger Emerson III of Standish, were not hurt, police said.

Adam White was taken to Central Maine Medical Center by ambulance. His wife was taken to the same hospital by helicopter, police said.

Mary White’s injuries were described as serious, while Adam White’s were listed not considered life-threatening. Both were being evaluated at the Lewiston hospital Monday evening.

Police shut down a section of Route 11 while emergency crews responded and an investigation got underway. The road was reopened at about 6:15 p.m.

Officials from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office were reconstructing the crash scene as part of their investigation. Police said speed and alcohol did not appear to be factors.

