LEWISTON — The Blue Devils exploded for five runs in the home half of the fifth inning as Lewiston grabbed a 7-4 victory over Messalonskee in softball action Wednesday afternoon.

Gemma Landry launched a two-run shot in the five-run fifth inning for the Blue Devils. Landry, Charlotte Cloutier and Kali Voss produced two hits apiece for Lewiston.

Brooke Martin had three hits including a round-tripper for the Eagles.

Isabelle Cormier earned the pitching victory, going seven innings, allowing ten hits and four runs, while striking out three and walking one.

Edward Little 6, Mt. Blue 3

FARMINGTON — Cassidy Bussiere singled in two runs in the sixth inning as Edward Little notched a 6-3 victory over Mt. Blue in softball action Wednesday afternoon.

Jordan Cummings and Caroline Hammond each scored on a wild pitch in the first inning for the Red Eddies (9-6). Alexis Downs singled and scored on an RBI triple by Chantel Ouellette in the fourth inning for Edward Little.

The Cougars (8-6) attempted a late-inning rally, but managed only three runs. Ace Provencher, who had two hits, scored twice in the in the final two frames.

Oak Hill 12, Wiscasset 0, 5 innings

WALES — Miranda Kramer had three RBIs to lead Oak Hill to the MVC victory.

Kramer drove in two in a six-run first for the Raiders (13-3).

Sadie Waterman had nine strikeouts and allowed two hits to earn the victory in the circle.

The Wolverines finished 1-15.

Winthrop 9, Telstar 1

WINTHROP — Hanna Caprara and Kate Perkins each homered and drove in three runs to lead the Ramblers to the MVC victory.

Perkins also tripled while Caprara doubled.

Maddie Perkins had three hits, including a double, to pace Winthrop (12-3) as well.

Brooklyn Kimball had a hit for the Rebels (4-11).

Madison 9, Mountain Valley 1

RUMFORD — Jen Dean went 2 for 4 with four RBIs and Madison pulled away to earn the Mountain Valley Conference victory.

Emily Blauvelt and Emily Edgerly each had two hits and as many RBIs for Madison (15-1).

Lauria LeBlanc struck out eight in four innings to earn the victory.

Audra Bean and Saydie Gabrarini each doubled for the Falcons (2-14).

Spruce Mountain 17, Mt. Abram 2, 6 innings

JAY — Adelle Foss had three singles as Spruce Mountain cruised to a 17-2 victory over Mt. Abram in softball action Wednesday afternoon.

The Pheonix (9-7) bounced to a 7-0 lead in the third inning. Hannah Turcotte had a two-run homerun and Abby Ortiz contributed two singles for Spruce Mountain.

The Roadrunners (2-13) scored two runs in the fourth inning and had only two hits in the game, manufactured by Baylie McLaughlin and Jasmine Tripp.

Baseball

Spruce Mountain 7, Mt. Abram 3

SALEM TOWNSHIP — Noah Gilbert, Bryson Bailey and Cody York each drove in runs to lead the Phoenix to the MVC win.

Connor Beaulieau had four strikeouts to earn the victory for Spruce Mountain (7-9).

Mt. Abram dropped to 7-8.

Edward Little 2, Mt. Blue 0

FARMINGTON — Austin Brown threw a complete-game one-hitter with nine strikeouts to lead Edward Little to a 2-0 victory over Mt. Blue in a KVAC baseball contest.

He also scored both of the Red Eddies’ runs, coming in on a Jake Arel single in the third and a Ben Cassidy sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Samuel Stinson had five strikeouts for the Cougars (0-15), going 4 1/3 innings, while Hunter Meeks had Mt. Blue’s lone hit in the fourth.

Mountain Valley 9, Carrabec/Madison 0

RUMFORD — Cam Godbois struck out 12 in six innings of work as Mountain Valley defeated Carrabec/Madison 9-0 in an MVC baseball contest.

He also had three RBIs and two hits.

Will Bean had three hits, including a double, while Fischer Cormier and Ethan Laubauskas had doubles for the Falcons (13-3).

Traip Academy 6, Gray-New Gloucester 0

KITTERY — Three pitchers combined on a two-hit shutout, allowing only three baserunners as Traip Academy (10-6) downed the Patriots (2-13).

Jacob Farnham had a solo homer in the second inning for Traip, and Sam Kilty had a pair of hits, including a two-run double to highlight a five-run third.

Can Andrews had a double for Gray-New Gloucester.

Girls lacrosse

Westbrook 12, Edward Little 6

WESTBROOK — Kaitlyn Talbot and Michaela Russell each scored four goals as Westbrook doubled up Edward Little 12-6 in girls’ lacrosse action Wednesday afternoon.

The Blue Blazes (3-8) took a 10-3 lead at the half.

Megan Steele netted three goals and surpassed the Red Eddies’ (1-11) school record with 144 career goals in the losing effort.

Goalie Erin Anderson made nine saves for Edward Little, while goalie Pauline Bandayo stopped six to earn the win in net for Westbrook.

Boys tennis

Winthrop 4, Carrabec 1

WINTHROP — The top-seeded Ramblers won two matches and took another by forfeit to beat the eighth-seeded Cobras and advance to the Class C South semifinals.

Josh Deanda-Whaley earned a 6-2, 6-4 win at No. 2 singles, and the Ramblers took the No. 3 match by default. In doubles, Beau Brooks and Sammy Lattin earned a victory in the first match, and Winthrop took the second matchup by forfeit.

Scott Mason won for Carrabec at No. 1 singles, taking a 6-3 win in the first set before winning the match by forfeit.

