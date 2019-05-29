100 years ago: 1919

Work of dismantling the factory formerly occupied by the Oxford Knitting Company to make it ready for the Woodlast Shoe Manufacturing Company will begin at once and will be fully equipped for the manufacturing of shoes. The company has been organized to make a waterproof and leather with wooden soles and rubber heals. 100 people will be employed at the start and may be largely increased.

50 years ago: 1969

A large audience attended the annual concert by the Auburn Community Band Wednesday evening in the auditorium of the Webster Junior High School. Alan Churchill was conductor and Joan Taylor was pianist during specialty numbers presented by Louise Theberge, Gretchen Robarge, Dorothy Stevens, Kathy Fuller, Bob Libby, Cliff Libby and Bruce Theriault. A special children’s concert will take place on June 14 at 10 a.m. at Auburn Central School.

25 years ago: 1994

The Kids World of Fun and Wonder Children’s Museum will hold an open house on June 7 and 8 from 6 to 8 pm. The museum is asking for funding on the town meeting warrants of Mexico and Dixfield. The open house will give the taxpayers an opportunity to visit the museum, look around and ask questions of the founders and volunteers so that they can make an informed decision at the town meeting.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

